Is Dhurandhar Connected To Uri? Ranveer Singh’s Character Name Sparks Rumours Of The Crossover

Aditya Dhar’s latest thriller Dhurandhar is enjoying a strong run in theatres, powered by word of mouth and lively debate across social media. The spy drama features Ranveer Singh as an undercover operative navigating the dangerous world of terror networks in Pakistan. As audiences dig deeper into the story, one fan theory in particular has sparked a wave of speculation: could Dhurandhar be tied to Dhar’s 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike? Some viewers believe the connection is hiding in plain sight.

The Theory Gains Traction

Online discussions exploded after fans revisited a specific detail from Uri. Many pointed out that Ranveer’s character in Dhurandhar, Hamza, is later revealed to be a man named Jaskirat Singh Rangi. That name immediately rang a bell for those who remembered a brief but emotional exchange in Uri, where Vicky Kaushal’s and Kirti Kulhari’s characters mention that her late husband was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a soldier who died in action.

This overlap has fueled curiosity. Was this a deliberate Easter egg? Or is Dhar quietly building a shared universe?

What Dhurandhar Reveals

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer plays Hamza, a man handpicked by the Indian intelligence chief (R Madhavan) to infiltrate the feared gang led by Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in Karachi’s Lyari district. The big twist arrives in the finale, when Hamza’s true identity is exposed: he is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a convicted criminal sent on a high-risk mission as a chance at redemption.

It’s this twist that sent fans down the rabbit hole, connecting dots between the two films.

What Fans Are Saying

Some viewers insist the shared name can’t be accidental. One fan wrote, "Dhurandhar and Uri are linked. Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, was already referenced in Uri. He’s the Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld." Another added, "Aditya Dhar directing both films? Definitely not a coincidence."

But others aren’t sold. Detractors point to inconsistencies in the characters’ timelines and backstories. "Operation Dhurandhar was about sending prisoners on covert missions. The name might just be reused," one viewer argued. Another noted the chronological mismatch: "Uri is set around the 2016 surgical strike, while Dhurandhar begins in 2002. These can’t be the same person."