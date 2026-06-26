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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesIs Baahubali 3 In The Making? Prabhas’ Reaction Has Fans Talking

Is Baahubali 3 In The Making? Prabhas’ Reaction Has Fans Talking

Netflix released a four-part documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer on June 26, revisiting one of the most influential franchises. A video from it suggests that Baahubali 3 is in the making.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral documentary video sparks Baahubali 3 speculation.
  • Rana Daggubati hinted, Prabhas raised three fingers fueling rumors.
  • No official confirmation exists despite widespread fan speculation online.

Talk of a potential Baahubali 3 is heating up again, and this time the franchise’s own stars are fuelling the fire. A short video from the newly released documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer has gone viral on social media, with viewers zeroing in on remarks made by Rana Daggubati and Prabhas’ reaction to it. The moment has been enough to set off a fresh wave of speculation online, with fans dissecting every word for clues about whether the saga could continue. An official release date announcement may not be far off if the buzz around the video is anything to go by.

Prabhas’ Reaction Has Fans Talking

In the now-viral video, Rana Daggubati can be heard saying, “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...,” after which Prabhas is seen raising three fingers. Anushka Shetty and Rana quickly hold his hand, and the trio burst into laughter, further fuelling speculation among fans.

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However, there has been no official confirmation of a third instalment in the franchise beyond this viral moment.

How Did Social Media Users React?

One social media user joked, “Officially confirmed by three people sitting on a sofa. At this rate, the interval block will drop by Diwali.”

Another asked, “SSR’s next movie?”

A third comment read, “Now they might end up ruining the name of Baahubali with Prabhas’ face using dupe shots and face swaps. Please don’t make that mistake...”

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Another user declared, “The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official.”

One more post claimed, “Baahubali 3 is officially happening! The wait is finally coming to an end...”

Netflix released Baahubali: The Torchbearer on June 26, a four-part documentary revisiting one of Indian cinema’s most influential franchises. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of SS Rajamouli’s epic saga, featuring archival footage, cast interviews and unseen moments from the sets, offering a deeper look at how the films were conceived and their impact on global cinema.

The original two-part saga, released in 2015 and 2017, starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar, and went on to break multiple box-office records, turning Prabhas into a pan-India star.

To mark the franchise’s 10-year anniversary, a remastered single-film version titled Baahubali: The Epic was released worldwide on October 31 last year. The re-edited version grossed approximately Rs 49 crore globally and around Rs 31 crore nett in India, making it one of the most successful re-releases in Indian cinema.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there speculation about Baahubali 3?

Speculation began after a viral video from the documentary 'Baahubali: The Torchbearer' showed Rana Daggubati's remark and Prabhas raising three fingers. This interaction, along with the trio's laughter, fueled fan theories online.

Has Baahubali 3 been officially confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation of a third installment in the franchise. The rumors are based solely on the viral moment featuring the actors.

What is 'Baahubali: The Torchbearer'?

It is a four-part documentary released by Netflix on June 26. The series revisits the Baahubali franchise, offering behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, and unseen moments.

Was there a recent re-release of a Baahubali film?

Yes, a remastered single-film version titled 'Baahubali: The Epic' was released worldwide on October 31 last year. It marked the franchise's 10-year anniversary and was a successful re-release.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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