Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesImtiaz Ali Hails Diljit Dosanjh As Amar Singh Chamkila Earns International Emmy Nod

Imtiaz Ali Hails Diljit Dosanjh As Amar Singh Chamkila Earns International Emmy Nod

Diljit Dosanjh received an International Emmy nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama.

By : ANI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diljit Dosanjh has secured an International Emmy Award nomination in the category of Best Actor for his performance in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila.

He portrayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila in this biographical drama. Parineeti Chopra also stars in the lead role in the movie.

While talking to ANI, Imtiaz Ali shared his initial reaction to casting Diljit Dosanjh in the role of Amar Singh Chamkila in the biographical drama.

He admitted that he was unsure whether Diljit could portray the role of the Punjabi folk singer due to his long hair, as the character required short hair.

"I thought Diljit wouldn't be able to do it because Chamkila had a certain look. I didn't know if he could fit in that," said Imtiaz Ali.

However, now, almost a year after the release of the film, director Imtiaz Ali believes that no actor would have played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila better than Diljit Dosanjh.

"But now, if I think about it, nobody else could have done that part better than him (Diljit). Maybe film wouldn't have happened without him. No words of appreciation would be enough for him. It's exemplary. All my prayers for him," said Imtiaz Ali.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama, took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction.

"It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial Sir," the actor-singer wrote, crediting the achievement to the film's director.

Dosanjh will compete against some of the world's most acclaimed talents. The 2025 International Emmy Best Actor nominees include David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Imtiaz Ali expressed his happiness at the nomination of his film Chamkila, saying that he is glad about the truthful representation of the Punjabi folk singer in the movie, which is now garnering appreciation at the global stage.

While talking to ANI, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Sajid and I were together when this news broke out. Sajid is my brother and also the co-writer of this film. So I said that the one good thing we did was that we didn't fictionalise the story of Chamkila."

Amar Singh Chamkila tells the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab."

Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, whereas Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Imtiaz Ali Amar Singh Chamkila
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget