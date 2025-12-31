Ikkis: Arun Khetarpal’s Brother Breaks Down After Watching Agastya Nanda’s Film

The emotional impact of Ikkis, Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war biopic starring Agastya Nanda, continues to grow following its special industry screening. While the film has already received praise from filmmakers, actors, and critics, a deeply moving reaction from Mukesh Khetarpal — brother of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal — has now touched hearts online.

‘You Made Me Cry’: Mukesh Khetarpal’s Emotional Reaction

A video shared by PVR Cinemas on Instagram captures Mukesh Khetarpal watching Ikkis inside a theatre and later interacting with director Sriram Raghavan. Visibly overwhelmed, Mukesh did not hold back his emotions as he reflected on reliving memories of his late brother on screen.

“My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now that I have seen the movie, I mean, the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!”

His reaction highlighted how deeply personal the film felt for the Khetarpal family, suggesting that the makers succeeded in presenting the story with authenticity and emotional honesty.

Mukesh Khetarpal Praises Agastya Nanda’s Performance

Mukesh also had heartfelt words for lead actor Agastya Nanda, who essays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Speaking directly to the young actor, he said, “Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done!”

The statement stands out as a significant endorsement, especially for Agastya, who is still early in his acting career. After making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which faced criticism for performances, Ikkis appears to mark a turning point for the actor.

Industry Applause and Film Details

Several members of the film fraternity, including filmmaker Anil Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and actor Ameesha Patel, were also present at the screening and praised the film, along with performances by Dharmendra and Agastya.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, focusing on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The film features Jaideep Ahlawat, Rahul Dev, Simar Bhatia, and marks Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen.

Ikkis is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026.