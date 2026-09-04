I’m Game vs Toxic vs Hanuman Ansh: Which Film Has The Strongest Box Office Run?

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has made a solid start in India, collecting Rs 5.05 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The Malayalam action thriller has not beaten the first-day figures of Dulquer’s earlier hits, including King of Kotha and Lucky Baskhar, but it has managed one notable feat. I’m Game earned more in a single day than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups did on its ninth day. Meanwhile, the small-budget devotional film Hanuman Ansh has shown considerable staying power, recording a stronger Day 28 than Toxic’s latest daily figure, adding another twist to the box office race.

I’m Game Box Office

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game collected Rs 5.05 crore on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk. The film registered the collection from 2,714 shows, with an overall occupancy of 44%. The Malayalam version led the business with Rs 4.30 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.65 crore. The Hindi version contributed another Rs 0.10 crore.

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The opening is below Dulquer’s previous Malayalam releases. Lucky Baskhar opened at Rs 7.35 crore, followed by King of Kotha with Rs 6.85 crore and Rs Kurup with Rs 5.60 crore. Despite missing those figures, I’m Game has entered Dulquer’s top five opening-day performers. The film also has a clear advantage over Toxic when their latest daily figures are compared. Toxic earned Rs 4 crore on its ninth day, while I’m Game opened with Rs 5.05 crore.

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Toxic vs Hanuman Ansh

Yash’s Toxic had an impressive beginning but has seen its daily collections fall sharply after its opening. The film started with Rs 101 crore net and Rs 120 crore gross across India, making it the second-biggest Indian opening of the year in the figures provided, behind Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 103 crore.

After that, Toxic recorded Rs 37.65 crore on Thursday, Rs 27.20 crore on Friday, Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. Its collection fell to Rs 7.45 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 7.85 crore on Tuesday and Rs 5.45 crore on Wednesday. Its latest reported figure was Rs 4.25 crore.

According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, Toxic had reached Rs 239.30 crore net and Rs 285.70 crore gross in India at that stage. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh, made on a reported Rs 2 crore budget, has delivered an unusual box-office run. On Day 28, the devotional film collected Rs 11 crore net from 7,055 shows, taking its India net total to Rs 72.88 crore and gross total to Rs 85.97 crore.

Its fourth-week numbers were particularly strong, with Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23, Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26, Rs 7.75 crore on Day 27, and Rs 11 crore on Day 28.

The comparison shows three very different box-office trajectories. I’m Game has started ahead of Toxic’s reported ninth-day figure, while Hanuman Ansh has produced a remarkably high late-run daily collection despite its modest reported budget.

I’m Game And Toxic: What’s Different?

I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the action thriller also features Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. The story centres on a gambler whose life takes a difficult turn following a chain of events. Hidhayath co-wrote the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese have produced the film under Wayfarer Films.

I’m Game was originally expected to arrive during the Onam period, alongside releases such as Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Its release was later pushed to September 3. The film has received mixed reactions. The first half has found some appreciation, while the second half has drawn criticism over its writing and execution.

Toxic, meanwhile, is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash. The film was released on August 26 and received an A certificate from the CBFC without cuts, with its intimate scenes and portrayal of women becoming talking points.

I’m Game has not delivered Dulquer Salmaan’s biggest Malayalam opening, but its Rs 5.05 crore Day 1 is enough to put it ahead of Toxic’s reported ninth-day collection. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, has emerged as the surprise performer, with its Rs 11 crore Day 28 showing how sharply box-office fortunes can change over a film’s run.