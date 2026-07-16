Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paresh Rawal clarified contractual issues central to Hera Pheri 3.

He felt caught between Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala.

Rawal considered Akshay Kumar's ₹25 crore notice emotional.

The film faces ongoing uncertainty over franchise ownership rights.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 has resurfaced, with veteran actor Paresh Rawal speaking publicly about the issue for the first time. The actor, best known for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Apte in the cult comedy franchise, revealed that he found himself “caught in the middle” of the dispute between superstar Akshay Kumar and producer Firoz Nadiadwala over the film’s rights.

Sharing his side of the story in a recent interview, Rawal clarified that his decision was never driven by personal differences with Akshay Kumar. Instead, he insisted that the matter was entirely linked to contractual obligations and the ownership of the franchise.

‘I Cannot Work Without Firoz Nadiadwala’s Approval’

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Paresh Rawal stressed that there has never been any strain in his relationship with Akshay Kumar. According to the actor, the issue revolves solely around contractual commitments.

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He explained that Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome are franchises owned by Firoz Nadiadwala. Therefore, if he is to work on any of these projects, he must first receive the producer’s approval. Until that approval is granted, he cannot move forward with the film.

Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 Cr Legal Notice An ‘Emotional Reaction’

Addressing the legal dispute, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Akshay Kumar had sent him a Rs 25 crore legal notice. However, he believes the move was more emotional than legal.

The veteran actor said Akshay never personally apologised for sending the notice, but over time, the situation resolved itself without any direct conversation. The two later resumed working together, suggesting there was never any lasting personal conflict between them.

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‘I Became A Sandwich In Their Dispute’

Reflecting on the controversy, Rawal said the legal notice had no real legal basis in his view. He believes Akshay Kumar may have acted emotionally, wondering why he had declined the project.

The actor also made it clear that he never tried to investigate the disagreement between Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala. While Akshay maintained that he held the rights, Firoz claimed he had granted the necessary approval.

“I became a sandwich between Akshay Kumar and Firoz. Why should I get involved in their dispute? There is simply no reason for Akshay and me to have any disagreement,” Rawal said.

Paresh Rawal On Over Hera Pheri 3 Uncertainty

When asked whether the conflict between Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala had finally been resolved, Rawal admitted he initially believed the issue had been settled.

However, he said he recently heard that Akshay Kumar had once again sent a legal notice to Firoz, claiming that the rights belong to him and asking him not to interfere with the project. Rawal added that Firoz now appears to be attempting to restart the film from scratch.

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Calling the situation unfortunate, the actor said Hera Pheri is far more than just a film. According to him, it is an emotion for audiences, and whenever the franchise moves forward, he would certainly like to be part of it.

Why Is Hera Pheri 3 Facing A Rights Dispute?

Earlier this year, the legal battle over the rights to Hera Pheri 3 reached the courts after a South Indian production company challenged the ownership of the franchise.

The company alleged that Firoz Nadiadwala was granted rights only to remake the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. It further claimed that sequels were later produced without authorisation and that the rights were subsequently transferred to a third party.

Priyadarshan Distanced Himself From Film

The project faced another setback when Paresh Rawal unexpectedly exited the film, prompting Akshay Kumar’s production house to seek Rs 25 crore in damages from the actor.

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Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan also stepped away from the project. He accused producer Firoz Nadiadwala of repeatedly insulting him and alleged that the producer even advised Akshay Kumar not to make Hera Pheri 3 with him.