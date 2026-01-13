'Humari Pyari Dadi Ne Yeh Bola’: Farida Jalal Opens Up About Swearing In O’Romeo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The recently released teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film O’Romeo has sparked considerable attention, with veteran actor Farida Jalal stealing the spotlight for an unexpected reason—her use of a curse word in the clip. Fans were taken aback, and now Farida has opened up about the scene, revealing that while she agreed to swear on screen, she had clearly set boundaries before signing on.

Farida Jalal on finally working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Speaking to Zoom, Farida reflected on her long-standing desire to collaborate with Bhardwaj, especially after her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi. “When he came to the house and sat across, I told him, ‘I ticked off one more director from my wish list, as I have been wanting to work with you.’ He said, ‘Farida Ji, sabse pehle ek baat poochni thi (I want to ask you something),’ Maine kahan, haan poochiye? (I asked him what?)’ He asked, ‘Aap gaali dengi na? (Will you cuss in the film?)’”

Farida admitted she was initially taken aback. “Can you imagine? I didn’t know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye – aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi (I wouldn’t have said no to him). This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across me.”

Setting boundaries on swearing

Before agreeing, Farida ensured her conditions were clear. She explained, “All I said is nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hu (I won’t say very filthy cuss words, only less controversial ones). Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Ma-behen toh nahin bolungi (I will also not give any cuss words on mothers and sisters). He started laughing and understood where I came from.”

Despite knowing her fans might be surprised to hear her swear, Farida accepted the requirement as it suited the character. “I have said this only once in the film and look at the uproar. Look at the comments on the internet! People are saying Farida Jalal ne yeh bola, humara pyari Dadi/Maa ne yeh bola. They have seen me since childhood and I have also stayed away from such dialogues, but it is okay. This is because the character speaks in a certain way. She is always in a temper. If you say yes to a role, you have to go all the way for it,” she added.

About O’Romeo

Farida joins an ensemble cast led by Shahid Kapoor, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. Other pivotal roles are played by Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar. The film promises to be a high-voltage drama, with the teaser already generating curiosity for its bold storytelling choices.