HomeEntertainmentMovies'Humari Pyari Dadi Ne Yeh Bola’: Farida Jalal Opens Up About Swearing In O’Romeo

Farida Jalal revealed why she agreed to curse in O’Romeo, explaining she set limits beforehand and embraced the character’s temperament, surprising fans who’ve adored her for decades.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The recently released teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film O’Romeo has sparked considerable attention, with veteran actor Farida Jalal stealing the spotlight for an unexpected reason—her use of a curse word in the clip. Fans were taken aback, and now Farida has opened up about the scene, revealing that while she agreed to swear on screen, she had clearly set boundaries before signing on.

Farida Jalal on finally working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Speaking to Zoom, Farida reflected on her long-standing desire to collaborate with Bhardwaj, especially after her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi. “When he came to the house and sat across, I told him, ‘I ticked off one more director from my wish list, as I have been wanting to work with you.’ He said, ‘Farida Ji, sabse pehle ek baat poochni thi (I want to ask you something),’ Maine kahan, haan poochiye? (I asked him what?)’ He asked, ‘Aap gaali dengi na? (Will you cuss in the film?)’”

Farida admitted she was initially taken aback. “Can you imagine? I didn’t know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye – aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi (I wouldn’t have said no to him). This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across me.”

Setting boundaries on swearing

Before agreeing, Farida ensured her conditions were clear. She explained, “All I said is nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hu (I won’t say very filthy cuss words, only less controversial ones). Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Ma-behen toh nahin bolungi (I will also not give any cuss words on mothers and sisters). He started laughing and understood where I came from.”

Despite knowing her fans might be surprised to hear her swear, Farida accepted the requirement as it suited the character. “I have said this only once in the film and look at the uproar. Look at the comments on the internet! People are saying Farida Jalal ne yeh bola, humara pyari Dadi/Maa ne yeh bola. They have seen me since childhood and I have also stayed away from such dialogues, but it is okay. This is because the character speaks in a certain way. She is always in a temper. If you say yes to a role, you have to go all the way for it,” she added.

About O’Romeo

Farida joins an ensemble cast led by Shahid Kapoor, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. Other pivotal roles are played by Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar. The film promises to be a high-voltage drama, with the teaser already generating curiosity for its bold storytelling choices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Farida Jalal's appearance in the 'O'Romeo' teaser caused a stir?

Farida Jalal's use of a curse word in the teaser has surprised fans, as it's an unexpected departure from her typical on-screen persona.

What were Farida Jalal's conditions for using a curse word in the film?

She agreed to use mild curses but refused to use explicit or offensive language, especially words directed at mothers or sisters.

Why did Farida Jalal agree to swear in 'O'Romeo' despite her reservations?

She accepted the dialogue because it suited the character, who is portrayed as someone who is often temperamental.

Who else is in the cast of 'O'Romeo'?

The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead, with Triptii Dimri as the female lead, alongside Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Nana Patekar.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farida Jalal O’Romeo
