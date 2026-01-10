Hrithik Roshan Sparks Krrish 4 Buzz With Intense Training Clip: ‘Look What Popped On My Screen’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Hrithik Roshan’s return to the cape is slowly coming into focus. The actor, who introduced Bollywood to its first homegrown superhero with Krrish in 2006 — following the sci-fi success of Koi Mil Gaya — is gearing up for the long-awaited fourth chapter of the franchise. After years of speculation and delays, fresh signs now suggest that preparations are firmly underway.

In a new video shared on his fitness brand HRX’s social media handle, Hrithik is seen pushing himself through an intense workout session, hinting at a physical transformation for his iconic role. The clip opens with the actor standing shirtless in front of a mirror before launching into a demanding training routine. Heavy weights, large muscle sets and visible strain dominate the video, underlining the effort going into the preparation.

Joining him briefly is girlfriend Saba Azad, with the two exchanging a celebratory high-five after completing a set. Towards the end, Hrithik switches to a stationary bike and calls the camera over to reveal what has just “popped on his screen” — a still of himself as Krrish. Before the image can register fully, the video cuts to black, leaving fans buzzing.

Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 4

The Roshan family has teased Krrish 4 for years, but 2025 marked a major update when it was revealed that Hrithik would also step in as the film’s director. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan explained where things stand. “The script didn’t take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film. The work is going on in full swing. We are going to start shooting by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive for this film. Hence, we have to be well prepared before we go on floors. We plan to release it in 2027.”

YRF and the shifting dynamics

In March last year, Yash Raj Films announced its association with Krrish 4, backing Hrithik’s superhero outing. However, industry chatter suggests that equations may have evolved since then. YRF’s War 2, released on August 14 and starring Hrithik alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani, failed to meet box-office expectations.

The film faced stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which released on the same day, and was further weighed down by largely negative reviews. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 was mounted on a budget of Rs 400 crore but wrapped up its theatrical run in India with a net collection of Rs 236.5 crore.

Addressing the film’s performance with characteristic candour at an event in Dubai — where he was introduced as a “global icon” and “superstar” — Hrithik said, “That’s very kind of you… You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love. Thank you.”

The legacy of Krrish

The superhero saga began with Koi Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik alongside Preity Zinta. Hrithik played a young man with an intellectual disability who forms a bond with an alien named Jadoo. Gifted with extraordinary abilities, those powers eventually pass on to his son, Krishna Mehra, who emerges as the masked superhero Krrish, fighting evil and avenging his father.

What else Hrithik is working on

Beyond Krrish 4, Hrithik has other major projects lined up. Hombale Films — the studio behind Kantara — recently announced a collaboration with the actor, teasing a large-scale venture. The production house shared the news on Instagram, writing, “They call him the Greek God. He’s ruled hearts and shattered limits, and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome Hrithik Roshan to the Hombale Films family for a collaboration years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, and the Big Bang begins.”