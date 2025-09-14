Homebound Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa To Hit Cinemas On This Date

The much-anticipated film Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles, is finally gearing up for its theatrical release in India. After earning acclaim at prestigious international festivals including Cannes 2025 and the Toronto International Film Festival, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial will arrive in cinemas on September 26, 2025.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The studio took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the release date, writing, “No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.”

Homebound storyline

According to Variety, Homebound follows two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of joining the police force—a job that promises them dignity and recognition long denied. Yet as they get closer to their goal, rising desperation begins to strain their bond.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described the film as “a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival.” He added, “It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them. I hope it helps us look closer—with empathy—and see what we've been conditioned to ignore.”

Scorsese’s backing

The film has also drawn support from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who serves as an executive producer. Ahead of its Cannes 2025 screening, Scorsese praised Homebound, saying: “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

The film also earned a remarkable 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025, further cementing its critical acclaim.