Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haunted 3D: Echoes Past topped Day 4 box office earnings.

Main Vaapas Aaunga secured second spot with Rs 1.25 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata earned Rs 0.65 crore, revenues sharply declining.

Governor collected Rs 0.50 crore, marking steepest revenue decline.

The day 4 box office battle saw clear winners and laggers, with Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past continuing its impressive run at cinemas. While Main Vaapas Aaunga held on the second spot despite a significant decline in earnings, both Governor and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata struggled to attract audiences, remaining below the Rs 1 crore milestone.

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Haunted 3D Box Office Collection

Among the current releases, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past emerged as the strongest performer on its fourth day in theatres. The film earned a net collection of Rs 2.20 crore, reflecting a 38.9 per cent fall from the previous day's Rs 3.60 crore. The horror title was screened across 4,573 shows nationwide and has now accumulated Rs 11.55 crore in India net collections. Its India gross earnings have climbed to Rs 13.60 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga remained the second-highest earner on Day 4, although collections dropped sharply. The film brought in Rs 1.25 crore net, marking a 50 per cent decline from Day 3's Rs 2.50 crore. Running across 2,139 shows, the film's overall India net collection has now reached Rs 6.75 crore, while gross earnings stand at Rs 8.10 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata Box Office Collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata witnessed one of the biggest drops among the releases. The film collected Rs 0.65 crore net on Day 4, down 63.9 per cent from the previous day's Rs 1.80 crore. After screening in 1,866 shows, its cumulative India net collection has touched Rs 4.90 crore, while gross collections have risen to Rs 5.86 crore.

Governor Box Office Collection

Governor also remained under the Rs 1 crore mark on its fourth day. The film registered a net collection of Rs 0.50 crore, representing a 64.3 per cent drop compared to Day 3 earnings of Rs 1.40 crore. With 1,350 shows across the country, the film's India net collection currently stands at Rs 3.95 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 4.73 crore.

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Day 4 Box Office Collection Verdict

Day 4 belonged to Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, which comfortably retained the top spot despite witnessing a 38.9% decline in collections. Main Vaapas Aaunga secured second place with Rs 1.25 crore on Day 4, though its earnings dropped by 50% compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata saw collections fall sharply by 63.9%, earning just Rs 0.65 crore on Day 4. Governor faced a similar trend, registering the steepest decline among the four films at 64.3%.

While Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past continues to lead the box office race with a comfortable margin, the remaining releases are showing signs of slowing momentum as weekday drops begin to take effect.