Haunted 3D Inches Closer To Profit, Recovers 98% Of Budget In 6 Days

In an industry where star power often determines a film's fate, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has emerged as an unexpected success story. Released on June 12 alongside much bigger films, the Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer has quietly built momentum at the box office and is now on the verge of recovering its entire production cost.

The horror drama was released in theatres at a time when audiences had multiple options to choose from, including Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. However, contrary to expectations, it is Vikram Bhatt's horror offering that has managed to attract audiences and maintain a steady run throughout its first week.

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Strong Opening Weekend Set The Tone

The film got off to a promising start during its opening weekend. While trade experts did not expect extraordinary numbers due to the film's modest scale and limited buzz, the movie benefited from curiosity among horror fans and the popularity of the franchise name.

The strong opening weekend laid the foundation for a successful first week. Unlike many films that witness a sharp drop after Sunday, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past managed to remain stable on weekdays, indicating positive audience interest.

Its consistent performance suggests that word-of-mouth among horror lovers has helped the film sustain collections even after the initial rush.

Day 6 Collection Reflects Steady Audience Interest

According to trade reports, the film earned around Rs 1.40 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday. Although the figure may not appear massive when compared to big-budget blockbusters, it is considered highly impressive for a film mounted on a relatively small budget.

The collection indicates that the film is holding its ground despite facing competition from larger releases and newer entertainment options across streaming platforms.

For a genre film with limited expectations, maintaining weekday collections above the Rs 1 crore mark is seen as a positive sign.

Negative Reviews Could Not Stop Its Box Office Journey

One of the most surprising aspects of the film's performance is that it has achieved these numbers despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and sections of the audience.

Usually, poor reviews affect a film's footfall significantly. However, horror films often follow a different pattern. The genre has a dedicated audience base that prefers the theatrical experience of jump scares, suspense and supernatural storytelling.

This appears to have worked in favour of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, allowing it to continue drawing crowds even when critical reception remained underwhelming.

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Horror Genre Once Again Proves Its Strength

Over the last few years, horror films have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to perform well at the box office when made within controlled budgets. While star-driven dramas and action films often require huge collections to become profitable, horror films can achieve success with comparatively lower earnings.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is now adding its name to that growing list. The film's success reinforces the idea that audiences continue to enjoy supernatural thrillers, especially when they offer a big-screen experience.

Trade analysts believe the genre's loyal fan base has played a crucial role in the film's impressive first-week performance.

More Than 98% Of Budget Already Recovered

What makes the film's box office run even more impressive is its cost-to-collection ratio.

Reports suggest that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past was produced on a budget of approximately Rs 15 crore. Within six days of release, the film has reportedly collected around Rs 14.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

This means the movie has already recovered over 98% of its production cost and is just a few lakhs away from reaching the break-even mark.

Industry observers expect the film to recover its entire budget by the seventh day, after which it will officially enter the profit-making zone.

Bigger Films Struggle As Haunted 3D Shines

The performance of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past becomes even more noteworthy when compared to some of the bigger releases currently running in theatres.

While films led by established stars generated significant pre-release attention, they have struggled to maintain momentum after release. In contrast, Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller has steadily grown through audience support and strong occupancy in several centres.

The film's success proves once again that audiences are willing to support a movie if it offers an engaging theatrical experience, regardless of its scale or star cast.

Can Haunted 3D Become A Surprise Hit?

With the crucial first week almost complete, all eyes are now on the film's second weekend. If Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past continues to perform well over the coming days, it could emerge as one of the biggest surprise hits of the season.

The film has already exceeded expectations and is now on the verge of entering the profit zone. For producers and exhibitors, its success serves as a reminder that content, genre appeal and controlled budgets can often outperform star power at the box office.

About The Film

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead role. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja, with Rupa Pandit, Rahul V. Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh and Manish Bhushan Mishra serving as co-producers. Released on June 12, the horror thriller continues to enjoy a strong run in theatres and is on track to become a profitable venture.