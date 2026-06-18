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HomeEntertainmentMoviesHaunted 3D Inches Closer To Profit, Recovers 98% Of Budget In 6 Days

Haunted 3D Inches Closer To Profit, Recovers 98% Of Budget In 6 Days

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is nearing profitability after recovering over 98% of its Rs 15 crore budget in just six days. The Vikram Bhatt horror thriller continues its steady box office run.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haunted 3D gained unexpected success, surpassing bigger film releases.
  • It maintained stable collections, nearing full budget recovery quickly.
  • The film succeeded despite negative reviews, showcasing horror genre appeal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the movie

It is a horror drama starring Mimoh Chakraborty and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Released on June 12, it has achieved unexpected box office success.

How much of its budget has Haunted 3D recovered?

The film has recovered over 98% of its Rs 15 crore budget within six days. It is just a few lakhs away from breaking even and is expected to become profitable soon.

How did Haunted 3D succeed despite negative reviews?

Horror films often have a dedicated audience that enjoys the theatrical experience of jump scares. This loyal fan base helped the movie draw crowds despite critical reception.

Who is the director and lead actor of Haunted 3D?

Vikram Bhatt directed the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikram Bhatt Entertainment Mimoh Chakraborty Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Haunted 3D Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past
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