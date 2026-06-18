It is a horror drama starring Mimoh Chakraborty and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Released on June 12, it has achieved unexpected box office success.
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Haunted 3D Inches Closer To Profit, Recovers 98% Of Budget In 6 Days
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is nearing profitability after recovering over 98% of its Rs 15 crore budget in just six days. The Vikram Bhatt horror thriller continues its steady box office run.
- Haunted 3D gained unexpected success, surpassing bigger film releases.
- It maintained stable collections, nearing full budget recovery quickly.
- The film succeeded despite negative reviews, showcasing horror genre appeal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the movie
How much of its budget has Haunted 3D recovered?
The film has recovered over 98% of its Rs 15 crore budget within six days. It is just a few lakhs away from breaking even and is expected to become profitable soon.
How did Haunted 3D succeed despite negative reviews?
Horror films often have a dedicated audience that enjoys the theatrical experience of jump scares. This loyal fan base helped the movie draw crowds despite critical reception.
Who is the director and lead actor of Haunted 3D?
Vikram Bhatt directed the film.
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