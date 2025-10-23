Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesHarshvardhan Rane On His Love For Romantic Roles: 'I Saw My Father Longing For Love'

Harshvardhan Rane On His Love For Romantic Roles: 'I Saw My Father Longing For Love'

Harshvardhan Rane opens up about his love for romantic roles, revealing how watching his father’s search for love inspired him, as his film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to earn audience praise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently winning praise for his latest release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, recently opened up about why he is drawn to portraying romantic characters on screen. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor traced his fascination with love stories back to his childhood observations of his father.

Why Harshvardhan Rane likes doing love story

Speaking about what shapes his affinity for romance, Harshvardhan shared, “I saw my father with 5-6 partners in different timelines. I guess I silently observed him longing for love, soul connection, and emotional bonds. I remember as a child I used to observe him without allowing him to get uncomfortable about me absorbing all that he felt and what he dealt with.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

The actor also spoke highly of his Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat co-star Sonam Bajwa, calling her a “performer with immense untapped potential.” Praising her sincerity and screen presence, he said that Sonam “is not just a successful commercial heroine but also a powerful actor capable of commanding a scene even in silence.”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera. The film, which opened to mixed but largely positive reviews, has earned ₹16.75 crore domestically so far despite strong competition from Thamma.

About Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, saw the film gain cult popularity after its digital resurgence. Upon re-release, it became the highest-grossing re-release, collecting ₹41 crore worldwide.

Up next, Harshvardhan will appear in Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar B, alongside Sadi Khateeb, Ipsitaa, and Karanveer Mehra. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harshvardhan Rane Deewaniyat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Election 2025
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC Candidate For J-K Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…'
'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…': PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Polls
Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget