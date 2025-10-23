Harshvardhan Rane On His Love For Romantic Roles: 'I Saw My Father Longing For Love'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently winning praise for his latest release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, recently opened up about why he is drawn to portraying romantic characters on screen. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor traced his fascination with love stories back to his childhood observations of his father.

Why Harshvardhan Rane likes doing love story

Speaking about what shapes his affinity for romance, Harshvardhan shared, “I saw my father with 5-6 partners in different timelines. I guess I silently observed him longing for love, soul connection, and emotional bonds. I remember as a child I used to observe him without allowing him to get uncomfortable about me absorbing all that he felt and what he dealt with.”

The actor also spoke highly of his Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat co-star Sonam Bajwa, calling her a “performer with immense untapped potential.” Praising her sincerity and screen presence, he said that Sonam “is not just a successful commercial heroine but also a powerful actor capable of commanding a scene even in silence.”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera. The film, which opened to mixed but largely positive reviews, has earned ₹16.75 crore domestically so far despite strong competition from Thamma.

About Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, saw the film gain cult popularity after its digital resurgence. Upon re-release, it became the highest-grossing re-release, collecting ₹41 crore worldwide.

Up next, Harshvardhan will appear in Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar B, alongside Sadi Khateeb, Ipsitaa, and Karanveer Mehra. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.