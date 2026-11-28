Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa expresses enthusiasm for

Director Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed plans for a second installment.

First film's ending deliberately hinted at the story's continuation.

Official release date announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The surprise box office success of Hanuman Ansh has left audiences looking forward to its next chapter. Lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa has now shared an update that will interest viewers waiting for a sequel. The actor says he is also looking forward to the second instalment, both as the film's lead and as a devotee of Lord Hanuman and Baba Neem Karoli. He has pointed to the closing moments of the first film, which suggest that the story is not over, and said the director has confirmed plans for a sequel. However, an official announcement on its release timeline is still awaited from the director and producer for now.

Hanuman Ansh 2: What Shobhinaw Satyaa Revealed

Shobhinaw Satyaa has expressed his enthusiasm about returning for the second part of Hanuman Ansh. Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, the actor said his personal devotion to Lord Hanuman and Baba Neem Karoli makes him equally eager to see the story continue.

"To be honest, I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman, and I am also a devotee of Baba Neem Karoli. So, I am also eagerly waiting for the second part," Shobhinaw said.

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He also pointed out that the first film itself offered a hint about a continuation. According to the actor, the closing moments suggest that the narrative has more to explore. He further revealed that director Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed plans for another instalment.

Explaining the hint towards the sequel, Shobhinaw added, "And it also said at the end of our film that 'Katha ye sesh hain (The story is yet to come). So, all this indicates that our second part is definitely coming. Remember, our director has also said that it will come. When will it come? Our director and producer will announce soon."

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection And Cast

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh draws inspiration from the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. The film, which was reportedly made on a budget of approximately Rs 2 crore, initially had a slow start at the box office.

It collected around Rs 10 lakh on its opening day and approximately Rs 1.48 crore during its first two weeks. However, positive word-of-mouth gradually helped the film attract more viewers. Its reported worldwide collection eventually crossed Rs 450 crore, turning it into a major box office success.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film. The supporting cast includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the lead role of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj in the film 'Hanuman Ansh', says, "I am also a devotee of Hanuman ji and Baba Neem Karoli. I am eagerly waiting for the second part of the film as well. At the end of our film, it is also written, 'The story remains unfinished, and the story is special.' All of this indicates that the second part of the film is definitely coming. Our director and producer have said that the next part will be made. As for when it will be released, they will make the announcement themselves." — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2026

Hanuman Ansh Release Date

Hanuman Ansh arrived in cinemas on August 7, 2026. While the film's ending and the director's reported confirmation have fuelled expectations of a sequel, its makers are yet to announce the release date or provide further details about the second part.

For now, audiences will have to wait for an official update from the director and producer.