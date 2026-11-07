‘Hanuman Ansh’ OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Film The Based On Neem Karoli Baba

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey.

Achieved massive box office success with small budget.

Producers reportedly disagree over film's rights and distribution.

After enjoying a successful theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh is now set to make its digital debut. The makers have officially announced the film’s OTT release date, bringing exciting news for viewers who missed watching it in cinemas. The devotional drama, inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, will premiere on Sony LIV on November 27. The announcement comes amid reports of disagreements among the film’s producers over its rights and distribution. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release.

When And Where To Watch 'Hanuman Ansh'?

The makers have confirmed that Hanuman Ansh will begin streaming on Sony LIV from November 27, 2026. The announcement was made through the platform’s official social media account, which shared a teaser revealing the film’s digital premiere date. The film’s OTT release comes after its 91-day theatrical run. Viewers will now be able to watch the devotional drama from the comfort of their homes.

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Despite being made on a reported budget of just Rs 1.8 crore, Hanuman Ansh went on to achieve remarkable box office success. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 342.74 crore in India net collections, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 404.41 crore. Its worldwide box office collection reportedly reached Rs 453.21 crore during its 91-day theatrical run. According to Koimoi, the film's budget was Rs 1.8 crore, making it one of the most profitable Bollywood films of 2026 based on its reported budget and earnings.

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional biographical drama inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharajji. The film follows the journey of Lakshminarayan, a young boy who sets out to find God. Rooted in faith, devotion and human values, the story explores his spiritual transformation and connection with the divine.

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The OTT announcement comes amid reports of disagreements among the film's producers over its rights, distribution and profits. With its digital premiere now confirmed, Hanuman Ansh is set to reach a wider audience through Sony LIV on November 27.