Neem Karoli Baba Rangoli By Students Goes Viral Amid 'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Success | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moradabad students created a large rangoli of Neem Karoli Baba.

Artwork made to spread Baba's ideals, inspired by film.

Hanuman Ansh has been drawing attention not just inside theatres but beyond them, with several videos showing audiences expressing their devotion after watching the film. Now, another video linked to the film's impact has surfaced online. This time, the visuals reportedly come from a school in Moradabad, where students created a large rangoli portrait of Neem Karoli Baba after being inspired by the film.

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Students Create Neem Karoli Baba Rangoli

Students at Chitragupt Inter College in Civil Lines, Moradabad, created a grand rangoli depicting Neem Karoli Baba. The artwork was made using dust colours and was reportedly completed by eight students in around eight hours under the guidance of art teacher Dr Navneet Goswami.

The detailed artwork has since attracted attention online, with the video showing the students' effort and the finished portrait.

(Image Source: ANI)

One of the students involved in making the rangoli, Samriddhi Goswami, spoke to ANI about the artwork and said, "Today, we have created a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba Ji. A film has recently been made on him, ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which has been loved by the audience. Inspired by that, we have created his portrait through rangoli, using dust colours and other materials."

She added, "Through this, we simply want to convey the message of the ideals that Neem Karoli Baba Ji gave us. He was known for understanding what was in people's hearts. There was also an incident when he was thrown out of a train, and the station where it happened has now been established there. Through this portrait, we want to spread his teachings and the message he gave us."

(Image Source: ANI)

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'Hanuman Ansh' And The Story Of Neem Karoli Baba

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film has emerged as a surprise sleeper hit at the box office.

The story follows Lakshman Das, who later became known as Neem Karoli Baba. After the death of his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj while grieving and begins a spiritual search for divine union with Ram through Hanuman.

The film is based on Vishal Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and focuses on Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual awakening, travels and silent miracles.

The cast includes Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.