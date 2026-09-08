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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Hanuman Ansh' Viral Video: Devotees Give Laddoos, Sunderkand To Audiences Outside Theatre | WATCH

'Hanuman Ansh' Viral Video: Devotees Give Laddoos, Sunderkand To Audiences Outside Theatre | WATCH

Hanuman Ansh screening in Gorakhpur reportedly ended with audiences receiving laddoos, water bottles and copies of the Sunderkand outside the theatre.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Audiences display strong devotional reactions during Hanuman Ansh screenings.
  • Devotees received prasad, water, and Sunderkand after film screenings.
  • Hanuman Ansh achieved ₹156.20 crore gross box office earnings.
  • The film chronicles Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual transformation journey.

Hanuman Ansh has become a talking point in the entertainment industry, with videos from screenings across India continuing to attract attention online. From a woman breaking down in tears as the Hanuman Chalisa plays to moviegoers chanting the prayer while taking off their shoes inside a theatre, several clips have captured strong reactions from audiences. Another video now making the rounds shows people leaving a screening with laddoos, bottled water and copies of the Sunderkand.

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Screening Video Goes Viral As Audience Removes Shoes While Chanting Hanuman Chalisa: WATCH

Audience Welcomed With Laddoos And Sunderkand

A deeply devotional scene was reportedly witnessed outside INOX City Mall in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a screening of Hanuman Ansh. People emerging from the theatre were welcomed with religious books and prasad.

Copies of the Sunderkand, along with the Hanuman Chalisa, were reportedly handed out to the audience. Laddoos and bottles of drinking water were also distributed as moviegoers made their way out.

The gesture turned a routine cinema visit into a devotional moment for those gathered outside the theatre. Devotees were seen distributing the offerings to people who had watched the film.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by NIKHIL KASAUDHAN 🇮🇳 (@nikhilkasaudhan05)

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 156.20 crore, with the entire amount coming from India. Its reported overseas gross stands at Rs 0.00 crore.

The film has registered Rs 132.13 crore in net collections across 73,830 shows.

ALSO READ: After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Show Removed, Getty Galaxy Theatre Shut Over Licence Violation

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama helmed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film has emerged as an unexpected sleeper hit at the box office.

The film tells the story of Lakshman Das, who would eventually become known as Neem Karoli Baba. Following the death of his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj, carrying his grief with him. His journey then turns spiritual as he seeks a divine connection with Ram through Hanuman.

The film draws from Vishal Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. It explores Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual transformation, his travels and the silent miracles associated with his journey.

The cast features Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What items were distributed to the audience after a screening of 'Hanuman Ansh'?

After a screening, moviegoers received religious books like the Sunderkand and Hanuman Chalisa. Laddoos and bottled water were also handed out, turning the visit into a devotional moment.

What is the story of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' about?

The film follows Lakshman Das, who later becomes Neem Karoli Baba, on a spiritual journey. After his mother's death, he seeks a divine connection with Ram through Hanuman.

How much has 'Hanuman Ansh' grossed at the box office?

'Hanuman Ansh' has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 156.20 crore, with all earnings coming from India. It also registered Rs 132.13 crore in net collections.

Who directed 'Hanuman Ansh' and what is it based on?

Dr Vishal Chaturvedi helmed 'Hanuman Ansh', which is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama. The film draws from his book,

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
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