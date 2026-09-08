Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audiences display strong devotional reactions during Hanuman Ansh screenings.

Devotees received prasad, water, and Sunderkand after film screenings.

Hanuman Ansh achieved ₹156.20 crore gross box office earnings.

The film chronicles Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual transformation journey.

Hanuman Ansh has become a talking point in the entertainment industry, with videos from screenings across India continuing to attract attention online. From a woman breaking down in tears as the Hanuman Chalisa plays to moviegoers chanting the prayer while taking off their shoes inside a theatre, several clips have captured strong reactions from audiences. Another video now making the rounds shows people leaving a screening with laddoos, bottled water and copies of the Sunderkand.

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Audience Welcomed With Laddoos And Sunderkand

A deeply devotional scene was reportedly witnessed outside INOX City Mall in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a screening of Hanuman Ansh. People emerging from the theatre were welcomed with religious books and prasad.

Copies of the Sunderkand, along with the Hanuman Chalisa, were reportedly handed out to the audience. Laddoos and bottles of drinking water were also distributed as moviegoers made their way out.

The gesture turned a routine cinema visit into a devotional moment for those gathered outside the theatre. Devotees were seen distributing the offerings to people who had watched the film.

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'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 156.20 crore, with the entire amount coming from India. Its reported overseas gross stands at Rs 0.00 crore.

The film has registered Rs 132.13 crore in net collections across 73,830 shows.

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About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama helmed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film has emerged as an unexpected sleeper hit at the box office.

The film tells the story of Lakshman Das, who would eventually become known as Neem Karoli Baba. Following the death of his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj, carrying his grief with him. His journey then turns spiritual as he seeks a divine connection with Ram through Hanuman.

The film draws from Vishal Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. It explores Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual transformation, his travels and the silent miracles associated with his journey.

The cast features Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.