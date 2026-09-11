'Haiwaan' X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Film Gets Praise For First Half And BGM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haiwaan released September 11, drawing mixed audience reactions.

First half, background score, and Saif's acting praised.

Critiques noted a weak second half and predictability.

Saif plays blind character; Akshay portrays main villain.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan arrived in theatres on September 11, with fans and critics quickly taking to social media to share their first reactions. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the filmmaker. The new version stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Boman Irani in key roles.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'

Fans Praise First Half And BGM

Early reactions to Haiwaan have been mixed, although several viewers have highlighted the film's first half, background score and performances.

One user praised Priyadarshan's approach, writing, "#Priyadarshan has outdone himself with #Haiwaan by making a better and different film than his previous Malayalam film in the same genre. #AkshayKumar's subplot brings and several elevation moments makes it massier."

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"#Priyadarshan has outdone himself with #Haiwaan by making a better and different film than his previous Malayalam film in the same genre.#AkshayKumar's subplot brings and several elevation moments makes it massier."



- Distributors pic.twitter.com/dKPyHgIOY7 — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) September 7, 2026

Another viewer gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, "An average film. First half is good but in second half everything goes wrong. BGM is solid. #Saifalikhan Done A Great Act #akshaykumar Is Bad, dialogues Are okiesh, story is very predictable, direction is fine."

My review of #Haiwaan



An Average Film

First Half is Good But in Second Half Everything Goes Wrong

BGM is Solid🔥#Saifalikhan Done A Great Act #akshaykumar Is Bad,

Dialogues Are Okiesh

Story is Very Predictable

Direction is Fine💯

Rating - "⭐⭐/5" — #KING👑 (@Bel_doy1) September 10, 2026

However, another social media user described Haiwaan as a "Dark, gritty and intense crime thriller." The viewer awarded the film 4 stars.

The excitement around the film's twists was also evident in another reaction: "Get ready for the Surprises and twists, Priyadarshan and Akshay literally cooked."

#Haiwaan



Get ready for the Surprises and twists,



Priyadarshan and Akshay is literally cooked 🔥



Positive numbers and review by the audience Had coming Tommorow brace yourself 👍



My prediction was 7-8 Crore net. #Akshaykumar — Saurabh Pandey (@SaurabhPan25171) September 10, 2026

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Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Performances Get Attention

Another viewer praised the film's opening stretch and the work of its lead cast, writing, "Solid first half, @priyadarshandir literally cooked this time again after BhoothBangla ... He is proving why he's so GOATed actor after Cristopher Nolan. #AkshayKumar oh my GOAT, what an actor you're...just nailed it, hats off take my bow king."

Praising Saif Ali Khan, the user added, "#SaifAliKhan great work, loved his acting so far after a long time returned to big screen."

At show : #Haiwaan



Solid first half , @priyadarshandir literally cooked this time again after BhoothBangla ... He is proving why he's so GOATed actor after Cristopher Nolan #AkshayKumar oh my GOAT , what an actor you're ... Just nailed it , hats off take my bow king… pic.twitter.com/aqgNS28KHm — ` (@GyaanMatDe) September 10, 2026

A separate reaction also focused on the interval point, with the viewer writing, "Till the interval, solid build up. #Saifalikhan and #Akshaykumar both are fantastic and

BGM is effective. Screenplay is little bit slow but all in all decent."

#Haiwaan

Till the Interval

Solid Build Up #Saifalikhan and #Akshaykumar Both are Fantastic

BGM is Effective

Screenplay is Lit Bit Slow But All in All Decent 💯🔥

.#Review #trending pic.twitter.com/9LbDfyCBYc — VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@filmydunniyaaa) September 10, 2026

About 'Haiwaan'

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. The film marks Akshay Kumar's second project with Priyadarshan in 2026.

Saif Ali Khan plays a blind character in the film, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the main villain, adding another layer of intrigue to the crime thriller.

Haiwaan has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film was released in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026.