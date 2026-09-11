India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Haiwaan' X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Film Gets Praise For First Half And BGM

'Haiwaan' X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Film Gets Praise For First Half And BGM

Haiwaan X Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s film gets mixed reactions, with fans praising the first half, performances, twists and BGM.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haiwaan released September 11, drawing mixed audience reactions.
  • First half, background score, and Saif's acting praised.
  • Critiques noted a weak second half and predictability.
  • Saif plays blind character; Akshay portrays main villain.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan arrived in theatres on September 11, with fans and critics quickly taking to social media to share their first reactions. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the filmmaker. The new version stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Boman Irani in key roles.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'

Fans Praise First Half And BGM

Early reactions to Haiwaan have been mixed, although several viewers have highlighted the film's first half, background score and performances.

One user praised Priyadarshan's approach, writing, "#Priyadarshan has outdone himself with #Haiwaan by making a better and different film than his previous Malayalam film in the same genre. #AkshayKumar's subplot brings and several elevation moments makes it massier."

Another viewer gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, "An average film. First half is good but in second half everything goes wrong. BGM is solid. #Saifalikhan Done A Great Act #akshaykumar Is Bad, dialogues Are okiesh, story is very predictable, direction is fine."

However, another social media user described Haiwaan as a "Dark, gritty and intense crime thriller." The viewer awarded the film 4 stars.

The excitement around the film's twists was also evident in another reaction: "Get ready for the Surprises and twists, Priyadarshan and Akshay literally cooked."

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu Claims 'Worms' Found In Protein Powder, Seeks Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Munde's Help

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Performances Get Attention

Another viewer praised the film's opening stretch and the work of its lead cast, writing, "Solid first half, @priyadarshandir literally cooked this time again after BhoothBangla ... He is proving why he's so GOATed actor after Cristopher Nolan. #AkshayKumar oh my GOAT, what an actor you're...just nailed it, hats off take my bow king."

Praising Saif Ali Khan, the user added, "#SaifAliKhan great work, loved his acting so far after a long time returned to big screen."

A separate reaction also focused on the interval point, with the viewer writing, "Till the interval, solid build up. #Saifalikhan and #Akshaykumar both are fantastic and
BGM is effective. Screenplay is little bit slow but all in all decent."

About 'Haiwaan'

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. The film marks Akshay Kumar's second project with Priyadarshan in 2026.

Saif Ali Khan plays a blind character in the film, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the main villain, adding another layer of intrigue to the crime thriller.

Haiwaan has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film was released in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the film Haiwaan released?

Haiwaan was released in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Who directed Haiwaan and is it a remake?

Priyadarshan directed Haiwaan. It is a remake of his own Malayalam thriller, Oppam, which he also helmed.

Who are the key actors in Haiwaan?

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Boman Irani in key roles. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also feature.

What roles do Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan play in Haiwaan?

Saif Ali Khan portrays a blind character, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the main villain. This adds intrigue to the crime thriller.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Sep 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan Haiwaan Haiwaan X Reviews Haiwaan Movie Review
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'
Movies
‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam’s ‘Daayan’ Avatar Is Not To Be Messed With
‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam’s ‘Daayan’ Avatar Is Not To Be Messed With
Movies
Wednesday Box Office Report: 'Mirzapur The Movie' Mints Rs 12.30 Cr, 'I’m Game' Stays Below Rs 1 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Adds Rs 0.10 Cr
Wednesday Box Office Report: 'Mirzapur The Movie' Mints Rs 12.30 Cr, 'I’m Game' Stays Below Rs 1 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Adds Rs 0.10 Cr
Movies
Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Film Vijay Salgaonkar Showed His Family
Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Film Vijay Salgaonkar Showed His Family
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Airport Encroachment Row: MMRDA Says No Permission for Religious Structure
Mumbai Airport Land Row: MMRDA Orders Removal of Unauthorised Prayer Shed Near Terminal 2
BRICS Summit Debate: Manish Tewari Calls for AI Guardrails, BJP Hits Back at Congress
AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget