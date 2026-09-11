Haiwaan was released in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026.
'Haiwaan' X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Film Gets Praise For First Half And BGM
Haiwaan X Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s film gets mixed reactions, with fans praising the first half, performances, twists and BGM.
- Haiwaan released September 11, drawing mixed audience reactions.
- First half, background score, and Saif's acting praised.
- Critiques noted a weak second half and predictability.
- Saif plays blind character; Akshay portrays main villain.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan arrived in theatres on September 11, with fans and critics quickly taking to social media to share their first reactions. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the filmmaker. The new version stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Boman Irani in key roles.
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'
Fans Praise First Half And BGM
Early reactions to Haiwaan have been mixed, although several viewers have highlighted the film's first half, background score and performances.
One user praised Priyadarshan's approach, writing, "#Priyadarshan has outdone himself with #Haiwaan by making a better and different film than his previous Malayalam film in the same genre. #AkshayKumar's subplot brings and several elevation moments makes it massier."
#NNExclusive— Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) September 7, 2026
"#Priyadarshan has outdone himself with #Haiwaan by making a better and different film than his previous Malayalam film in the same genre.#AkshayKumar's subplot brings and several elevation moments makes it massier."
- Distributors pic.twitter.com/dKPyHgIOY7
Another viewer gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, "An average film. First half is good but in second half everything goes wrong. BGM is solid. #Saifalikhan Done A Great Act #akshaykumar Is Bad, dialogues Are okiesh, story is very predictable, direction is fine."
My review of #Haiwaan— #KING👑 (@Bel_doy1) September 10, 2026
An Average Film
First Half is Good But in Second Half Everything Goes Wrong
BGM is Solid🔥#Saifalikhan Done A Great Act #akshaykumar Is Bad,
Dialogues Are Okiesh
Story is Very Predictable
Direction is Fine💯
Rating - "⭐⭐/5"
However, another social media user described Haiwaan as a "Dark, gritty and intense crime thriller." The viewer awarded the film 4 stars.
#Haiwaan Movie Review— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) September 10, 2026
Verdict :- A DARK, GRITTY & INTENSE CRIME-ACTION THRILLER
Rating :- 4 / 5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ @akshaykumar @SaiyamiKher @ShriyaP @sharibhashmi
Read Full Movie Review Here 🔗
- Kuldeep Gadhvi https://t.co/UxmsJgMek4
The excitement around the film's twists was also evident in another reaction: "Get ready for the Surprises and twists, Priyadarshan and Akshay literally cooked."
#Haiwaan— Saurabh Pandey (@SaurabhPan25171) September 10, 2026
Get ready for the Surprises and twists,
Priyadarshan and Akshay is literally cooked 🔥
Positive numbers and review by the audience Had coming Tommorow brace yourself 👍
My prediction was 7-8 Crore net. #Akshaykumar
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Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Performances Get Attention
Another viewer praised the film's opening stretch and the work of its lead cast, writing, "Solid first half, @priyadarshandir literally cooked this time again after BhoothBangla ... He is proving why he's so GOATed actor after Cristopher Nolan. #AkshayKumar oh my GOAT, what an actor you're...just nailed it, hats off take my bow king."
Praising Saif Ali Khan, the user added, "#SaifAliKhan great work, loved his acting so far after a long time returned to big screen."
At show : #Haiwaan— ` (@GyaanMatDe) September 10, 2026
Solid first half , @priyadarshandir literally cooked this time again after BhoothBangla ... He is proving why he's so GOATed actor after Cristopher Nolan #AkshayKumar oh my GOAT , what an actor you're ... Just nailed it , hats off take my bow king… pic.twitter.com/aqgNS28KHm
A separate reaction also focused on the interval point, with the viewer writing, "Till the interval, solid build up. #Saifalikhan and #Akshaykumar both are fantastic and
BGM is effective. Screenplay is little bit slow but all in all decent."
#Haiwaan— VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@filmydunniyaaa) September 10, 2026
Till the Interval
Solid Build Up #Saifalikhan and #Akshaykumar Both are Fantastic
BGM is Effective
Screenplay is Lit Bit Slow But All in All Decent 💯🔥
.#Review #trending pic.twitter.com/9LbDfyCBYc
About 'Haiwaan'
Alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. The film marks Akshay Kumar's second project with Priyadarshan in 2026.
Saif Ali Khan plays a blind character in the film, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the main villain, adding another layer of intrigue to the crime thriller.
Haiwaan has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film was released in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
When was the film Haiwaan released?
Who directed Haiwaan and is it a remake?
Priyadarshan directed Haiwaan. It is a remake of his own Malayalam thriller, Oppam, which he also helmed.
Who are the key actors in Haiwaan?
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Boman Irani in key roles. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also feature.
What roles do Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan play in Haiwaan?
Saif Ali Khan portrays a blind character, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the main villain. This adds intrigue to the crime thriller.