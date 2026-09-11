'Haiwaan' Box Office Collection Live: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Opens At Rs 39 Lakh

'Haiwaan' has arrived in cinemas, with its opening-day box-office figures now beginning to come in. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer, directed by Priyadarshan, has started its theatrical run after recording Rs 1.03 crore in gross earnings through advance bookings. A total of 44,176 tickets were sold across 7,368 shows during the advance-booking period, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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'Haiwaan' Box Office Collection Day 1

With the film now running in theatres, its first-day performance has started to take shape. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as of Day 1, 'Haiwaan' is running across 2,281 shows. Priyadarshan's directed film has collected a net of Rs 39 lakh as of 12 am.

The film's India gross currently stands at Rs 46 lakh, while its India net collection has reached Rs 39 lakh so far. As the day progresses, the figures are expected to be updated, with the final India collection for the opening day yet to be reported. The latest numbers offer an early indication of how the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer has begun its theatrical journey.

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About 'Haiwaan'

'Haiwaan' stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also appearing in important roles. The film marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with Priyadarshan in 2026.

Saif Ali Khan portrays a blind character in the crime thriller, while Akshay Kumar steps into the role of the principal antagonist. The contrasting roles of the two actors add to the film's central conflict.

The film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film 'Oppam'. 'Haiwaan' has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.