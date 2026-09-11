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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Haiwaan' Box Office Collection Live: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Opens At Rs 39 Lakh

'Haiwaan' Box Office Collection Live: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Opens At Rs 39 Lakh

Haiwaan begins its theatrical run with Rs 39 lakh net in India on Day 1. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer released on September 11.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

'Haiwaan' has arrived in cinemas, with its opening-day box-office figures now beginning to come in. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer, directed by Priyadarshan, has started its theatrical run after recording Rs 1.03 crore in gross earnings through advance bookings. A total of 44,176 tickets were sold across 7,368 shows during the advance-booking period, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'

'Haiwaan' Box Office Collection Day 1

With the film now running in theatres, its first-day performance has started to take shape. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as of Day 1, 'Haiwaan' is running across 2,281 shows. Priyadarshan's directed film has collected a net of Rs 39 lakh as of 12 am.

The film's India gross currently stands at Rs 46 lakh, while its India net collection has reached Rs 39 lakh so far. As the day progresses, the figures are expected to be updated, with the final India collection for the opening day yet to be reported. The latest numbers offer an early indication of how the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer has begun its theatrical journey.

ALSO READ: 'Haiwaan' X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Film Gets Praise For First Half And BGM

About 'Haiwaan'

'Haiwaan' stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also appearing in important roles. The film marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with Priyadarshan in 2026.

Saif Ali Khan portrays a blind character in the crime thriller, while Akshay Kumar steps into the role of the principal antagonist. The contrasting roles of the two actors add to the film's central conflict.

The film is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film 'Oppam'. 'Haiwaan' has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the early box office collections for 'Haiwaan'?

As of 11 am on Day 1, 'Haiwaan' collected a net of Rs 23 lakh and an India gross of Rs 27 lakh. The film is currently running across 1,455 shows.

How much did 'Haiwaan' earn from advance bookings?

'Haiwaan' recorded Rs 1.03 crore in gross earnings through advance bookings. A total of 44,176 tickets were sold across 7,368 shows.

Who are the main actors in 'Haiwaan' and what roles do they play?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan star in 'Haiwaan'. Saif Ali Khan portrays a blind character, while Akshay Kumar plays the principal antagonist.

Is 'Haiwaan' an original film or a remake?

'Haiwaan' is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Oppam', which starred Mohanlal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan ENtertainment News Haiwaan Haiwaan Box Office Collection Haiwaan Collection Live
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