Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 received early mixed audience reactions.

Many critics praised film's action, performances, and musical score.

However, others cited outdated plot, excessive violence, slow pace.

Story features a farmer protecting family from a ruthless gang.

Emraan Hashmi's action thriller Gunmaaster G9 has arrived in theatres on November 27, and early reactions from moviegoers are already pouring in on X (formerly Twitter). Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Promising a combination of high-octane action, romance, drama and music, the film has received encouraging responses from several viewers. While some have called it a blockbuster and a complete paisa vasool entertainer, others have criticised its outdated storyline, excessive violence and slow first half.

Gunmaaster G9 X Reactions: Critics Call It A Blockbuster

Film critic Subhash K Jha has given the film a strong thumbs-up, calling it a blockbuster. Praising its action sequences and surprises, he also described Emraan Hashmi as the second winner of the year. Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, "Just saw Gunmaaster G9… blockbuster. The action and surprises, sometimes together, are unstoppable. Emraan Hashmi is the second winner this year."

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Another viewer rated the film five out of five stars, calling it a power-packed entertainer. The user praised Emraan's action-hero image, screen presence and intensity, while also appreciating Genelia's emotional and romantic contribution and Himesh Reshammiya's music.

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Netizens Praise Emraan Hashmi, Genelia And Aparshakti

Several viewers have described Gunmaaster G9 as a paisa vasool entertainer. One netizen praised Emraan's powerful performance, Genelia's charm, and Himesh's nostalgic music, calling the latter the soul of the film.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5 #GunmaasterG9Review is a paisa vasool entertainer #EmraanHashmi is absolutely शानदार his screen presence and powerful performance steal the show Genelia adds charm while the action and drama keep you engaged #HimeshReshammiya music is the soul of the film nostalgic https://t.co/9zdlqzaO1u — Jigyanshu_HRX (@HrithikRoshan43) November 27, 2026

Another Netizen gave the film four stars out of five and called it a "Dhamakedaar and Paisa Vasool" commercial entertainer. The user praised its action sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues, emotional moments, and storytelling. Emraan and Genelia's chemistry, Aparshakti's unpredictable performance as the antagonist, and Aditya Datt's direction also received appreciation. The reviewer particularly highlighted the conflict between the hero and villain and Himesh's music, including Afsaana Banaaya Aapne.

#GunmaasterG9 - first half review First Half Review | Disappointing affair so far. Outdated cop-versus-gangster arc at start of the film, with Akram as the honest cop and Desu Rathi as the notorious gangster involved in anti-national activities. Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi’s writing feels stuck in the 80s and 90s. Predictable characterisation and subtle stereotyping continue, with convenient moral positioning of characters that feels rather deliberate. The film’s obsession with excessive violence is quite unnecessary. Indian gangsters commit heinous crimes, but filmmakers seem increasingly interested in inventing sadistic violence for shock value in opening sequence. The second action sequence has some promise but quickly loses credibility. The hero walks into Pathan Pura and single-handedly wipes out hundreds of men in no time. More superhero fantasy than convincing action. Poor continuity doesn’t help either. A cigar magically appears between the hero’s fingers, while Desu’s bloodied face suddenly looks spotless in the very next frame. A painfully slow first half, with filler dialogues, exaggerated action and little narrative impact. — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) November 27, 2026

Another viewer rated the film four stars, praising its story, climax and music despite initially having low expectations.

However, the film has also received criticism. One netizen found the first half disappointing, pointing to its outdated cop-versus-gangster storyline, predictable characterisation, excessive violence, continuity errors, and slow pacing. The reviewer also criticised the exaggerated action sequences, describing them as difficult to believe.

#GunmaasterG9 Movie Review Verdict :- A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER Rating :- 5 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @emraanhashmi His action-hero image, screen presence and intensity ..@geneliad bringing an important emotional and romantic #HimeshReshammiya Magical Hat's Off @DeepakMukut @adidatt https://t.co/uBZg7r88Ye — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) November 27, 2026

What Is Gunmaaster G9 About?

The film follows Eshwar (Emraan Hashmi), a dairy farmer whose peaceful life takes a dangerous turn when a ruthless gang threatens his loved ones. Genelia plays Aarti, while Aparshakti appears as Desu. The film also features Abhishek Singh, Inayat Verma, and Snehil Dixit Mehra. Aditya Datt has directed the thriller, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.