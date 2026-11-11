Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film releases November 27, 2026, clashing with another film.

After raising expectations with chart-busting tracks, the much-awaited trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza’s upcoming action-thriller, Gunmaaster G9, dropped today. The trailer was unveiled at a grand launch event in Pune. Stepping away from conventional romantic roles, Emraan returns in a gritty avatar as a wounded lover fiercely protecting his family and seeking brutal revenge.

The power-packed promotional video has instantly struck a chord with the audience, sending social media into a frenzy with fans declaring him the ultimate mass hero.

‘Gunmaaster G9’ Trailer OUT

The trailer offers a deep dive into the intense narrative of Gunmaaster G9, effectively highlighting the emotional chemistry between Emraan and Genelia. However, the core of the promo relies on its raw action choreography and Emraan's relentless pursuit of vengeance. Showcasing a darker, unforgiving side of the actor, the footage features him taking down adversaries to protect his lady love.

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Aparshakti Khurana is playing a negative role. From the massy dialogue delivery to the gripping background score by Himesh Reshammiya, the promo guarantees a thrilling ride for single-screen audiences.

'Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur...'

The overwhelming reception indicates a massive pre-release buzz, with enthusiastic fans flooding the internet with glowing reviews. One thrilled user perfectly captured the fandom's sentiment, writing, "Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf! The Emraan Hashmi 2.0 era has JUST BEGUN! GunMaaster G9 trailer is SOLID & MASS."

"The trailer looks gripping, action-packed and full of suspense. Can't wait!" added another

A third said, "Asli Awarapan 2 to toh yeh lag rahi hai. A2 was such a poor film. Gunmaaster G9 trailer is fire."

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About 'Gunmaaster G9'

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 marks a major reunion for the actor-director-composer trio of Emraan, Aditya, and Himesh Reshammiya after nearly two decades, having previously collaborated on musical hits like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir, and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27. The film will clash with the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya.