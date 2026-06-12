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HomeEntertainmentMoviesGovernor X Reviews: Manoj Bajpayee's Film Wins Hearts, Fans Call It ‘Desi Dhurandhar’

Governor X Reviews: Manoj Bajpayee's Film Wins Hearts, Fans Call It ‘Desi Dhurandhar’

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Governor’ has received overwhelmingly positive early reactions on X. Fans are praising the performances, storytelling and powerful subject matter.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

Manoj Bajpayee's latest release, Governor: The Silent Saviour, has made a strong first impression on audiences, with early social media reactions. The political-financial thriller has generated significant online discussion, as viewers applaud its performances, storytelling and historical backdrop.

Inspired by real events, the film revisits India's economic crisis of the 1990s and centres on the RBI governor entrusted with steering the nation through one of its most challenging financial periods.

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Social Media Applauds Manoj Bajpayee’s Performance

Among the earliest reactions, one viewer wrote, "One word #Review of #Governor Is Desi Dhurandhar...Nothing To Say More Just Watch it....#ManojBajpai What A Performances Sir .....Kill it ....."

Another user wrote, "#Governor had all the ingredients to be a massive blockbuster and a critically acclaimed masterpiece."

The same user, talking about its promotional campaign, added, "But what did the team do? Absolutely nothing. The terrible marketing strategy completely killed the buzz before the movie could even breathe. Manoj Bajpayee delivers a powerhouse performance as always, but his incredible effort is being completely wasted by an incompetent marketing team. He seriously needs to fire this PR agency immediately!"

A number of reactions talked about the film’s focus on leadership and an overlooked chapter in India’s economic history.

One viewer wrote, "Not every day do we get a film that combines history, leadership, and the story of an unsung hero. That's exactly why #Governor stands out. #ManojBajpayee has always excelled in powerful character-driven roles, and this looks like another memorable performance. Hats off to #VipulAmrutlalShah for bringing such a meaningful and impactful story to audiences. Must watch in cinemas on June 12."

Another user shared, "#VipulAmrutlalShah bringing #Governor to life feels like another example of him choosing stories that are not often spoken about. The film focuses on an unsung hero India had largely not known till now. #ManojBajpayee steps into a completely different space as an actor here, and that shift in his avatar adds a lot of weight to the narrative"

A further comment read, "The best thing about #Governor is that it shines a light on importabt an unsung hero whose contribution many people may not know about. #ManojBajpayee appears to have delivered yet another layered performance. #VipulAmrutlalShah continues to bring meaningful subjects to audiences. This is definitely a film I want to watch on the big screen."

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Strong Pre-Release Buzz Builds Momentum

Even before its release, the film appeared to be attracting growing audience attention online.

A social media user had noted a day before release, "#Governor is emerging as the film everyone wants to watch! With bookings picking up rapidly and audience curiosity at an all-time high, the Manoj Bajpayee-led drama is ruling the BookMyShow charts!"

About ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’

Governor: The Silent Saviour is a Hindi-language political and financial thriller led by Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. Based on a little-known chapter of Indian history, the film tells the story of former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan and his efforts to help India navigate the severe economic crisis of the early 1990s.

The narrative follows A. Ramanan, who takes charge during a period of intense financial turmoil and faces mounting challenges while attempting to prevent a complete economic collapse.

Alongside Bajpayee, the cast includes Adah Sharma as a journalist investigating the mission, while Madhoo and Noushad Mohamed Kunju appear in supporting roles. The project is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, with Aashin A. Shah serving as co-producer.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Bajpayee Governor Governor The Silent Saviour Governor Early Reactions Governor Twitter Reviews
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