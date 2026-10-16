India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesGondhal, India's Official Oscar Entry, To Release THIS November In Theatres

Gondhal, India's Official Oscar Entry, To Release THIS November In Theatres

India’s official Oscar entry Gondhal will release pan-India on November 13 in six languages. The Marathi folk-thriller blends rural traditions, obsession, betrayal and crime.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Plot explores obsession, manipulation, betrayal during a ritual.

Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal, selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, is set to release in theatres across India on November 13. Directed, written and produced by Santosh Davakhar, the film will be released in six languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the film's selection on September 18, bringing the Marathi production into the national spotlight. Following its Oscar selection, the makers are preparing to take the film to a wider audience through a pan-India theatrical release.

Also Read: ‘Chaar Yaar’ Trailer Out: Four Friends, A Criminal Startup And A Risky Ride Through Mumbai’s Underworld

Gondhal To Release In Six Languages On November 13

The film will be released across India in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ahead of its wider release, Gondhal also had special preview screenings planned across six cities: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The previews were announced to begin on October 9, with screenings in Marathi and Hindi.

The film is produced under the banner of Davakhar Films and draws on Maharashtra's traditional folk culture. Its upcoming release aims to introduce the story and its cultural setting to audiences beyond the Marathi-speaking regions.

What Santosh Davakhar Said About Gondhal's Pan-India Release

Speaking about the film's journey and its nationwide release, director Santosh Davakhar highlighted his intention to remain true to Maharashtra's cultural roots while taking the story to audiences across India.

'When we set out to make 'Gondhal,' our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together.'

Reflecting on the film's selection as India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, Davakhar said, 'We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film'

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Leases Rs 11 Crore Pune's Trump Towers Apartment For Rs 4.63 Lakh Monthly Rent

All About Gondhal

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal follows Suman, a young woman struggling in an unhappy marriage. Seeking a way out of her circumstances, she attempts to use her lover Sarjerao's intense devotion to the traditional Gondhal ritual to her advantage.

As the overnight ceremony unfolds, hidden motives, village power struggles and personal betrayals begin to surface. What begins as a sacred cultural gathering gradually turns into a tense sequence of events involving crime and conflict.

The traditional Gondhal ritual combines devotional storytelling, music, percussion and dance. The film uses this cultural setting to build a psychological thriller exploring obsession, relationships, manipulation and betrayal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of 'Gondhal's' selection?

'Gondhal' was chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. This selection by the Film Federation of India brought the Marathi production national spotlight.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oscars Marathi Cinema Gondhal Santosh Davakhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch
'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch
Movies
‘I Am Not Worthy’: Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana'
‘I Am Not Worthy’: Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana'
Movies
‘Prahaar’ Review: Rajkummar Rao Commands Ajmal Kasab Trial, But The Film Loses Its Case
‘Prahaar’ Review: Rajkummar Rao Commands Ajmal Kasab Trial, But The Film Loses Its Case
Movies
Friday Box Office Report: Jailer 2 Rakes In Rs 59.70 Cr; Drishyam 3 Leads Hanuman Ansh By 554%
Friday Box Office Report: Jailer 2 Rakes In Rs 59.70 Cr; Drishyam 3 Leads Hanuman Ansh By 554%
Advertisement

Videos

Women’s Reservation: Fresh Push Expected for Women’s Quota Bill
Patna Protest: Left Student Organisations Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Political Storm: Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan and Sam Pitroda’s Remarks Ignite Controversy
BJP Counterattack: Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Opposition’s Bangladesh and Arab Spring Comparisons
Punjab Drug Crisis: Amit Shah Says Centre Will Seek Answers From State Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget