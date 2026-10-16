Gondhal, India's Official Oscar Entry, To Release THIS November In Theatres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Plot explores obsession, manipulation, betrayal during a ritual.

Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal, selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, is set to release in theatres across India on November 13. Directed, written and produced by Santosh Davakhar, the film will be released in six languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the film's selection on September 18, bringing the Marathi production into the national spotlight. Following its Oscar selection, the makers are preparing to take the film to a wider audience through a pan-India theatrical release.

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Gondhal To Release In Six Languages On November 13

The film will be released across India in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ahead of its wider release, Gondhal also had special preview screenings planned across six cities: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The previews were announced to begin on October 9, with screenings in Marathi and Hindi.

The film is produced under the banner of Davakhar Films and draws on Maharashtra's traditional folk culture. Its upcoming release aims to introduce the story and its cultural setting to audiences beyond the Marathi-speaking regions.

What Santosh Davakhar Said About Gondhal's Pan-India Release

Speaking about the film's journey and its nationwide release, director Santosh Davakhar highlighted his intention to remain true to Maharashtra's cultural roots while taking the story to audiences across India.

'When we set out to make 'Gondhal,' our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together.'

Reflecting on the film's selection as India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, Davakhar said, 'We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film'

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All About Gondhal

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal follows Suman, a young woman struggling in an unhappy marriage. Seeking a way out of her circumstances, she attempts to use her lover Sarjerao's intense devotion to the traditional Gondhal ritual to her advantage.

As the overnight ceremony unfolds, hidden motives, village power struggles and personal betrayals begin to surface. What begins as a sacred cultural gathering gradually turns into a tense sequence of events involving crime and conflict.

The traditional Gondhal ritual combines devotional storytelling, music, percussion and dance. The film uses this cultural setting to build a psychological thriller exploring obsession, relationships, manipulation and betrayal.