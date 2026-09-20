Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Gondhal' selected as India's official Oscar entry this year.

Director Davakhar cited its international approach for selection.

He views 'Gondhal' as representing all competing Indian films.

The film explores unique Indian rituals, traditions beyond stereotypes.

Marathi filmmaker Santosh Davakhar has opened up about Gondhal being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, saying the film’s international approach helped it stand out during a competitive selection process. The film was chosen from a field of 33 entries, which included several Hindi films such as Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

ALSO READ: 'Pagal Ho Gaya Hai?': Akshaye Khanna First Rejected Rehman Dakait's Role In 'Dhurandhar', Reveals Mukesh Chhabra

Santosh Davakhar On 'Gondhal’s' Oscar Selection

Speaking to IANS, Davakhar was asked what he believed made Gondhal different from the other films under consideration. While discussing the selection, he acknowledged the strength of the competing titles and singled out several films for praise.

“Dhurandhar 1, Dhurandhar 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and other films are good. Main Wapas Aunga, Hug, these are really good films, but at the international level, the approach of the film is completely different, and if you want to compete there, your film should be made with that approach,” he said.

The director also spoke about the strong audience response to Dhurandhar, noting that the film has made a significant connection with viewers.

“When we were kids, we grew up watching these films. And this year, there is a film like Dhurandhar, which has made a place in people's hearts. And there were many other films which were in the competition,” he said.

‘Gondhal Is Representing All Of Them’

Davakhar said he doesn't see the selection simply as one film overcoming another. Instead, he views Gondhal as representing all the films that were part of the selection process.

“So, I would like to say that Gondhal is representing all of them,” he said.

Describing the qualities that define his film, the filmmaker pointed to its raw and straightforward treatment.

“The movie is very raw and that is its quality. Simplicity is its quality and that is why it is feeling like the most impressive thriller film,” Davakhar said.

ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan Is A Hypocritical Idiot': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Reacts To Actor’s Stand Against Body-Shaming

'Gondhal' Explores Another Side Of India

Davakhar had previously told IANS that his experiences at international film festivals influenced the way he approached Gondhal. He had observed that Indian cinema is often viewed internationally through themes such as poverty and casteism, which encouraged him to explore a different side of the country through his film.

Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The Marathi film combines mystery and thriller elements with Indian rituals and cultural traditions.

The film features Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Suresh Vishwakarma and Vitthal Kale.

(With inputs from IANS)