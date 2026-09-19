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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Golmaal 5' Release Date: Ajay Devgn-Led Rohit Shetty Franchise Set To Return On January 2027

'Golmaal 5' Release Date: Ajay Devgn-Led Rohit Shetty Franchise Set To Return On January 2027

Golmaal 5 will release on January 8, 2027. Rohit Shetty announced the date as Ajay Devgn-led franchise returns with its fifth instalment.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced Golmaal 5 releases January 8, 2027.
  • New poster features returning cast, including Akshay Kumar.
  • Production for the comedy film commenced in March this year.
  • Shetty expressed gratitude for two decades of audience support.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finally revealed when the fifth chapter of his much-loved Golmaal franchise will reach cinemas. Golmaal 5 is scheduled to release on January 8, 2027, promising another round of comedy, fun and family entertainment. Shetty made the announcement on Instagram while sharing the film's colourful new poster.

The poster features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu riding the franchise's iconic stretched-out motorcycle.

“LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE 8TH JAN 2027 #RohitShettyProductions @authum_ent @tseries.official @divydangi @druhidangi @sarkarshibasish,” the caption read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

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Golmaal 5 Shooting Began In March

Production on Golmaal 5 began in March this year, bringing together a large ensemble led by Ajay Devgn, along with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Sharman Joshi. The film officially went on floors on Rohit Shetty's 52nd birthday.

At the time, Shetty reflected on how far the franchise had come since its first film arrived two decades ago. He also acknowledged the role audiences have played in the series' journey.

Expressing his excitement, the director had then mentioned that 20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed his life.

He further mentioned, “The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work.”

“So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

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Looking Back At The 'Golmaal' Franchise

The original Golmaal hit theatres in 2006, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Sharman Joshi alongside Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

The film was reportedly based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon, one of the inspirations for the film.

The franchise subsequently expanded with Golmaal Returns in 2008, Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Golmaal Again in 2017. Across the series, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari have appeared in the films. Shreyas Talpade featured in three instalments, while Kunal Kemmu and Johnny Lever appeared in two.

With Akshay Kumar joining the fifth film, Golmaal 5 is now set for its theatrical release on January 8, 2027.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Golmaal 5 scheduled to be released?

Golmaal 5 is set to hit cinemas on January 8, 2027. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced the release date on Instagram.

Who are the main actors featured in Golmaal 5?

The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi. Tusshar Kapoor is also seen on the film's poster.

When did the production for Golmaal 5 begin?

Production on Golmaal 5 officially began in March of this year. The film went on floors on director Rohit Shetty's 52nd birthday.

How was the release date for Golmaal 5 announced?

Director Rohit Shetty announced the release date on Instagram. He shared a colorful new poster for the film featuring the main cast.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharman Joshi Kunal Kemmu Rohit Shetty Ajay Devgn Tusshar Kapoor Arshad Warsi Shreyas Talpade Akshay Kumar Golmaal 5 Golmaal 5 Release Date
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