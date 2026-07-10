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Preview reveals bigger threat, humanity facing nuclear destruction.

Sequel follows Oscar-winning

Film faces potential box office clash with

The makers of the Oscar-winning Japanese blockbuster Godzilla Minus One have unveiled the first teaser for its much-awaited sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. Set to release in cinemas this November, the film has already generated enormous excitement, with the teaser offering a gripping glimpse of Godzilla’s return.

Godzilla Minus Zero Teaser Out

Picking up after the events of Godzilla Minus One, the teaser hints at an even greater threat as humanity once again struggles to stop the iconic monster. Faced with unimaginable destruction, desperate measures, including the use of nuclear weapons, push civilisation to the brink.

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The visually striking teaser has impressed fans, with many expecting the sequel to match or even surpass the success of its predecessor.

Sequel To Clash With Ramayana

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero follows the critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One, which made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, becoming the first non-English language film to claim the honour in the category. The film triumphed over major Hollywood contenders, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Creator, Napoleon and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning.

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Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled to be released in Japan on November 3, followed by its US release on November 6, including IMAX screenings.

The release is expected to coincide with Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated Ramayana, setting up one of the biggest box office clashes of the year. However, reports suggest the makers of Ramayana are considering an earlier release to secure IMAX screens. An official announcement on the film’s release date is expected during its trailer launch event next week.