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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesGodzilla Minus Zero Teaser Out: Oscar-Winning Monster Saga To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’

Godzilla Minus Zero Teaser Out: Oscar-Winning Monster Saga To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’

The first teaser for 'Godzilla Minus Zero' is out, teasing a darker, action-packed sequel. Fans are praising the gripping visuals ahead of the monster film’s November release.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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  • Preview reveals bigger threat, humanity facing nuclear destruction.
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The makers of the Oscar-winning Japanese blockbuster Godzilla Minus One have unveiled the first teaser for its much-awaited sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. Set to release in cinemas this November, the film has already generated enormous excitement, with the teaser offering a gripping glimpse of Godzilla’s return.

Godzilla Minus Zero Teaser Out

Picking up after the events of Godzilla Minus One, the teaser hints at an even greater threat as humanity once again struggles to stop the iconic monster. Faced with unimaginable destruction, desperate measures, including the use of nuclear weapons, push civilisation to the brink.

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The visually striking teaser has impressed fans, with many expecting the sequel to match or even surpass the success of its predecessor.

Sequel To Clash With Ramayana

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero follows the critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One, which made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, becoming the first non-English language film to claim the honour in the category. The film triumphed over major Hollywood contenders, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Creator, Napoleon and Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning

 
 
 
 
 
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Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled to be released in Japan on November 3, followed by its US release on November 6, including IMAX screenings.

The release is expected to coincide with Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated Ramayana, setting up one of the biggest box office clashes of the year. However, reports suggest the makers of Ramayana are considering an earlier release to secure IMAX screens. An official announcement on the film’s release date is expected during its trailer launch event next week.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the new Godzilla film?

The new film is titled Godzilla Minus Zero. It is the much-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning Japanese blockbuster, Godzilla Minus One.

When will Godzilla Minus Zero be released?

Godzilla Minus Zero is set to release in Japan on November 3 and in the US on November 6. It will also include IMAX screenings.

Who directed Godzilla Minus Zero?

Takashi Yamazaki directed Godzilla Minus Zero. He also directed the critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One.

What award did Godzilla Minus One win?

Godzilla Minus One won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, making history as the first non-English language film to receive this honor.

What major film is Godzilla Minus Zero expected to clash with at the box office?

Godzilla Minus Zero is expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated Ramayana. This sets up one of the biggest box office clashes of the year.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Godzilla Minus Zero Oscar-Winning Monster Saga Returns
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