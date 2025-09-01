Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ghamasaan, Saali Mohabbat & Bun Tikki To Premiere At Chicago Film Festival

Jio Studios’ three upcoming films, "Ghamasaan", "Saali Mohabbat", and "Bun Tikki" have been selected for the prestigious 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Jio Studios’ three upcoming films, "Ghamasaan", "Saali Mohabbat", and "Bun Tikki" have been selected for the prestigious 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

Scheduled to take place from September 18 to 21, the festival will see "Saali Mohabbat" showcasing on September 19.

Marking Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut, the film talks about a woman from a small town who rebels against domestic violence and betrayal. The ensemble cast of the project features Radhika Apte, Anshumaan Pushkar, Dibyendu Ganguly, and Anurag Kashyap.

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande, "Saali Mohabbat" marks the production debut of celebrated fashion stylist-turned-producer Manish Malhotra.

Next day, on September 20, the audience will get to witness "Ghamasaan".

Made under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie takes us to the country’s heartland with a tense rural thriller that speaks to India’s roots and the rise of a young nation still negotiating with its past.

With Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, and Ishita Dutta in key roles, "Ghamasaan" has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta.

On September 21, the viewers will be treated to "Bun Tikki"- a poignant drama which captures the confusion, tenderness, and quiet courage of a young child and those around him as they grapple with questions of identity. The film has Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol in crucial roles, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke DeSousa, and Manish Malhotra, "Bun Tikki" also marks the feature film debut of director Faraz Arif Ansari.

Sharing the exciting update on social media, the makers wrote: #JioStudios & #Stage5Production are thrilled to present Bun Tikki... a soul-stirring story of family, love, and identity. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke Desouza and Manish Malhotra, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari this poignant coming-of-age drama featuring icons like Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman & Abhay Deol alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh will light up the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2025 as a Marquee Film in #JioStudiosSelects!"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Bun Tikki
