Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' on Netflix draws mixed viewer reactions.

Taapsee's acting and relevant concept received praise from viewers.

Critics questioned the film's execution and routine second half.

Taapsee pannu's latest film Gandhari has arrived on Netflix, and early reactions from viewers on X (formerly Twitter) have been mixed. Released on September 3, the action thriller has drawn praise for Taapsee Pannu's performance and its central concept, while some viewers have criticised the execution and second half.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Film Ends Theatrical Run, Becomes Kollywood’s 10th Biggest Worldwide Grosser

'Gandhari' Gets Mixed Reviews

One viewer talked about the film's premise, particularly its focus on missing children and sex trafficking, while also noting the challenges faced by Taapsee Pannu’s character.

The user wrote, The user wrote, "At the core of it, Gandhari is a very relevant movie as it’s about missing kids exploited for sex trafficking. The concept is interesting too where a woman (Taapsee Pannu) is out on a mission to find her 6 year old daughter, while also being visually hampered. She is joined by her husband (Ishwak Singh) and a good samaritan, Mita Vashishth. Meanwhile a senior cop, Jatin Sarna, runs his parallel investigation as well."

Comparing the film with the Mardaani franchise, the viewer added, "While initial portions do remind of #Mardaani franchise, the film does become interesting 30 minutes down the line."

The review also singled out Taapsee’s acting while finding comparatively less depth in some supporting roles.

"Taapsee does well in a role that requires her to be thoroughly intense and her pain is visible. Ishwak deserved more depth in his part. Jatin is okay in his brief part. Mita is okay. Swastika is barely passable."

The reviewer was less impressed with the overall execution, although the background score and pacing received some appreciation.

He wrote, "BGM of the film is good at places where Taapsee is seen in an action avtar. Overall production does give the film an OTT look. Editing is fine as the film’s pace is good, albeit the narrative is very long drawn with an extended 30 minutes climax. All in all, Gandhari is a film that does have a good concept by writer Kanika Dhillon and director Devashish Makhija but the overall execution doesn’t really work out."

The viewer ultimately rated Gandhari 2 stars.

Movie review - #Gandhari - A long drawn film with far and few exciting moments.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️



At the core of it, Gandhari is a very relevant movie as it’s about missing kids exploited for sex trafficking. The concept is interesting too where a woman (Taapsee Pannu) is out on a… pic.twitter.com/jrhCcF5M9j — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 3, 2026

Another Critic Gives 'Gandhari' 2.5 Star Rating

Another social media user gave the film a slightly higher score of 2.5 stars, praising its first half and Taapsee’s performance.

The user wrote, "#Gandhari STARTS OFF on a BRILLIANT NOTE, and also maintains the grip in the first hour, but post the happenings, ends up as a ROUTINE and a MEDIOCRE thriller. #TaapseePannu delivers a strong performance, layered with emotions and superb screen presence."

The reviewer felt the film remained engaging overall despite concerns surrounding the second half.

"Though, the film is not bad at all, it is quite engaging and holds you up with its storytelling which is fast-paced, though I have my issues with the second half. It is just a 100-minute affair, so you can definitely give it a go. The action sequences are decent, with the background score providing it a massy appeal. The score throughout the affair is good and keeps you hooked. The production design and quality looks good too. The cinematography is superb," wrote the user.

On the writing and performances, the user said, "The writing by #KanikaDhillon was really good in the first half, but in the second half, it goes a routine way. Direction by #DevashishMakhija has a good appeal. As I said, Taapsee has delivered a superb performance. #IshwakSingh is reliable, #MitaVashisht delivers strongly, #SwastikaMukherjee hits the ball out of the park with her presence. I wanted more chilling and thrilling sequences of #PrashantNarayanan, #JatinSarna is below average. "

Rating: ⭐⭐½#Gandhari STARTS OFF on a BRILLIANT NOTE, and also maintains the grip in the first hour, but post the happenings, ends up as a ROUTINE and a MEDIOCRE thriller. #TaapseePannu delivers a strong performance, layered with emotions and superb screen presence.



The film… pic.twitter.com/46u6AyvvJf — Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) September 3, 2026

ALSO READ: ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH

'Gandhari' Faces Strong Criticism From Another Viewer

Not every reaction was positive. One user questioned Netflix’s decision to back the project while criticising what they described as another disappointing release.

The user wrote, "Someone needs to interview Netflix executives and ask the real million-dollar question. What kind of mystical, dark magic do certain producers hold over you? Because delivering flop after flop & still getting greenlit for massive new projects isn't business, its miracle #Gandhari."

Someone needs to interview Netflix executives and ask the real million-dollar question

What kind of mystical, dark magic do certain producers hold over you? Because delivering flop after flop & still getting greenlit for massive new projects isn't business, its miracle #Gandhari — RMV (@shree42o) September 3, 2026

About 'Gandhari'

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Chhaya Kadam, Mita Vashisht and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles. Dhillon has also produced the film.

Taapsee plays Bani, a mother determined to go to any lengths to find her daughter. The film centres on her mission and the events that unfold as she searches for her missing child.