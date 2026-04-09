From ‘Raja Shivaji’ To ‘Matrubhumi’: Films Clashing This Year At The Box Office

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The year 2026 is shaping up to be special for the film industry, with several big films lined up for release. What makes it even more interesting is the box office clash between these films. Let’s take a look at the major releases.

Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din

Ritesh Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is creating quite a buzz. Ritesh is not only playing the lead role but also directing the film. The cast includes Jeneleia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan.

The film will clash with ‘Ek Din’ by Junaid Khan, releasing on the same day, May 1, which will mark South actress Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut.

Three-Film Clash

There will also be a clash between three films. On May 22, Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ will go up against Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’, which has already been praised at international film festivals. On the same day, Aman Inder Kumar’s debut film ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, starring Akanksha Sharma and directed by Milap Zaveri, will also release.

Imtiaz Ali vs David Dhawan

Imtiaz Ali’s epic romantic film ‘Main Wapas Aaoonga’ will release on June 12, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah.

On the same day, ‘Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai’, a romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, will also hit the theatres.

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Nagjila vs Matrubhumi

Kartik Aaryan’s supernatural comedy ‘Nagjila’ is hitting theatres on August 15, while Salman Khan’s ‘Matrubhumi: Me War Rest in Peace’ is rumoured to release on the same day, setting up a potential clash at the box office.

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Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 & One: Force Of The Forest

The sequel to the 2006 National Award-winning film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ will release on 28 August. The cast will see the return of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma Saluja, and Parveen Dabhas, with Ravi Kishan joining as a new entry. It will clash with ‘One: Force of the Forest’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanna Bhatia.