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HomeEntertainmentMoviesFrom ‘Raja Shivaji’ To ‘Matrubhumi’: Films Clashing This Year At The Box Office

From ‘Raja Shivaji’ To ‘Matrubhumi’: Films Clashing This Year At The Box Office

2026 sees massive box office clashes as some of the biggest and most anticipated films go head-to-head on the big screen

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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The year 2026 is shaping up to be special for the film industry, with several big films lined up for release. What makes it even more interesting is the box office clash between these films. Let’s take a look at the major releases.

Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din

Ritesh Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is creating quite a buzz. Ritesh is not only playing the lead role but also directing the film. The cast includes Jeneleia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan.

The film will clash with Ek Din by Junaid Khan, releasing on the same day, May 1, which will mark South actress Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut.

Three-Film Clash

There will also be a clash between three films. On May 22, Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ will go up against Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’, which has already been praised at international film festivals. On the same day, Aman Inder Kumar’s debut film ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, starring Akanksha Sharma and directed by Milap Zaveri, will also release.

Imtiaz Ali vs David Dhawan

Imtiaz Ali’s epic romantic film ‘Main Wapas Aaoonga’ will release on June 12, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah.

On the same day, ‘Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai’, a romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, will also hit the theatres.

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Nagjila vs Matrubhumi 

Kartik Aaryan’s supernatural comedy ‘Nagjila’ is hitting theatres on August 15, while Salman Khan’s ‘Matrubhumi: Me War Rest in Peace’ is rumoured to release on the same day, setting up a potential clash at the box office.

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Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 & One: Force Of The Forest

The sequel to the 2006 National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla will release on 28 August. The cast will see the return of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma Saluja, and Parveen Dabhas, with Ravi Kishan joining as a new entry. It will clash with ‘One: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanna Bhatia.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What major Bollywood films are set to clash in 2026?

Several films are slated for box office clashes in 2026, including 'Raja Shivaji' vs 'Ek Din', a three-film clash on May 22nd, and 'Main Wapas Aaoonga' vs 'Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai'.

Who is directing and starring in 'Raja Shivaji'?

Ritesh Deshmukh is directing and starring in 'Raja Shivaji', a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also features Jeneleia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan.

Which film marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut?

Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut will be in the film 'Ek Din', which is set to clash with 'Raja Shivaji' on May 1st.

What films are scheduled for a three-way clash on May 22nd?

On May 22nd, the romantic drama 'Chaand Mera Dil' will compete with Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' and Aman Inder Kumar's debut film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

When is Kartik Aaryan's 'Nagjila' releasing?

Kartik Aaryan's supernatural comedy 'Nagjila' is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15th. It might face a clash with Salman Khan's 'Matrubhumi'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Vidya Balan Kartik Aryan Ritesh Deshmukh Salman Khan Tamanna Bhatia Raja Shivaji Box Office Clash Mantrabhoomi
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