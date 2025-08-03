From Dil Chahta Hai To RRR: 7 Films That Redefine Friendship On Screen

Friendship Day is the perfect excuse to do what we all secretly love — grab our closest friends, order some comfort food, and binge-watch movies that make us laugh, cry, and celebrate the beauty of friendship all over again.

Here’s a handpicked list of 7 films — some classics, some cult favourites, and some heartwarming new-age stories — that deserve a spot in your Friendship Day movie marathon:

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Watch on: Netflix

The ultimate modern-day ode to friendship, this film follows Akash, Sameer, and Sid — three inseparable friends navigating the bittersweet transition from carefree college days to the responsibilities of adulthood. With its perfect mix of humour, heartbreak, and heartfelt reunions, Dil Chahta Hai beautifully captures how true friendships withstand time, distance, and change.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Watch on: Multiple Platforms

This unforgettable road trip movie takes Kabir, Imran, and Arjun across Spain, where fun-filled adventures soon turn into journeys of self-discovery, courage, and healing. Full of laughter, bucket-list thrills, and those late-night heart-to-hearts we all crave, ZNMD is a reminder that the best friendships are the ones that help us grow — and stay with us no matter where life leads.

3. Umbarro

Watch on: ShemarooMe

Umbarro tells the empowering story of seven women stepping out of their traditional lives for their first-ever international trip to London. As they battle cultural differences and personal fears, their bond with each other becomes their biggest strength. It’s a moving reminder that when women support and uplift one another, they can break boundaries — both around them and within themselves.

4. Sholay

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

No list about friendship in Indian cinema is complete without Jai and Veeru. This action-packed classic gave us one of the most iconic on-screen friendships ever — one built on fun, loyalty, and selfless sacrifice. Sholay proves that true friends aren’t just for good times; they’re the ones who stand by you when it matters most.

5. Golmaal 3

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video & YouTube (Shemaroo Movies)

This laugh riot brings together two warring groups of quirky siblings under one roof, thanks to a twist of fate. Amidst all the chaos and comedy, Golmaal 3 delivers an unexpected message: friendships can bloom in the unlikeliest of places, and even the most mismatched people can learn to care for and stand up for each other.

6. RRR

Watch on: Netflix

Beyond its breathtaking action and grandeur, RRR is a powerful tale of an unlikely friendship between two revolutionaries, Rama and Bheem. Their deep trust, shared laughter, and ultimate sacrifices make their bond the emotional core of the film, showing us that real friendship means standing together even when the odds — and the world — are against you.

7. Aachari Baa

Watch on: JioCinema

This heartwarming gem explores an unexpected friendship between Jaishnavi, a 65-year-old widow, and Jenny, a pet dog she reluctantly agrees to care for. What begins as a temporary arrangement slowly blossoms into a soul-healing connection, helping Jaishnavi rediscover joy, purpose, and companionship in the unlikeliest of forms.

So this Friendship Day, gather your gang, grab your snacks, and hit play on these feel-good films. Because when it comes to friendship, great stories, and shared laughter — some bonds (and movies) never go out of style.