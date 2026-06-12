Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New OTT releases Friday, June 12, offer diverse content.

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Ali Fazal's crime thriller debut.

True-crime documentary, Suriya's fantasy action also stream now.

A fresh wave of entertainment is landing on OTT platforms this Friday, bringing together everything from spooky comedy and hard-hitting crime dramas to gripping true-crime documentaries and fantasy action. With big stars like Akshay Kumar and Suriya leading the charge, June 12, 2026, is shaping up to be a packed streaming day across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.

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1. Bhooth Bangla - Netflix

The long-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan arrives with Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that mixes supernatural chaos with emotional family drama. The story follows Arjun Acharya, a London-returned NRI who inherits an old ancestral palace tied to a mysterious entity called Vadhasur. What begins as a simple plan to host a family wedding quickly spirals into unsettling events as the palace’s dark secrets come alive. The film also features Tabu and Paresh Rawal in key roles, balancing scares with sharp humour. After a strong theatrical run, the film now makes its way to Netflix.

2. Raakh - Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case, Raakh is a dark investigative thriller led by Ali Fazal. He plays rookie cop Jayprakash, who becomes obsessed with solving a brutal nationwide case involving the disappearance and murder of two teenagers. As the investigation deepens, the story exposes violence, grief, and the emotional toll of relentless pursuit. Directed by Prosit Roy, the series also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, adding weight to this intense crime drama.

3. Dridam - JioHotstar

Set in the rustic backdrop of Idukki, Dridam is a Malayalam investigative thriller starring Shane Nigam as Sub-Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan. What starts as a quiet posting soon turns into a disturbing case when a decomposed body is discovered. The situation escalates further with a bank robbery and a series of shocking crimes, pushing the young officer into a high-pressure investigation.

4. Maternal Instinct - Netflix

Maternal Instinct is an unsettling true-crime documentary revisits the 2020 murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock in Texas, a case that shocked the United States. It unpacks the disturbing deception of Taylor Parker, who falsely claimed to be pregnant in an attempt to hold onto her relationship. Her carefully constructed lie eventually unravels, leading to a horrifying crime that changed multiple lives forever.

5. Karuppu - Amazon Prime Video

After a successful theatrical run, Karuppu starring Suriya arrives on OTT, bringing fantasy, action and social commentary together in one powerful package. Directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, the film follows a divine protector who disguises himself as a lawyer while fighting corruption and injustice within the legal system.

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6. The Polygamist - Netflix

Based on the novel by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi, The Polygamist is a tense relationship drama centred on Joyce Gomora, played by Gugu Gumede, a social media influencer whose seemingly perfect marriage unravels after her husband’s secret relationships are exposed. Her husband Jonasi, portrayed by Sdumo Mtshali, is revealed to be involved with multiple women, including a second wife, a mistress, and a girlfriend, triggering a storm of betrayal, conflict, and public scandal. As emotions run high and reputations collapse, the series explores love, deception, and power struggles in a fast-moving modern marriage.