Friday Box Office Report: Jailer 2 Rakes In Rs 59.70 Cr; Drishyam 3 Leads Hanuman Ansh By 554%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 opened strong, earning ₹125.25 crore worldwide Day 1.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 surpassed ₹500 crore worldwide by its second week.

Hanuman Ansh maintains eleventh-week run, approaching ₹450 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has made a strong start at the box office, recording a reported worldwide gross of Rs 125.25 crore on its opening day, October 15, 2026. The film's arrival comes as Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its second-week run after crossing Rs 500 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh remains in theatres during its eleventh week, adding to its cumulative earnings despite lower daily collections. The latest Friday box office report offers a snapshot of the three films' performances, from Jailer 2's opening figures to the continuing theatrical runs of the other releases.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 recorded an India net collection of Rs 59.70 crore on Thursday, October 15, according to Sacnilk's box-office tracker. Its India gross stood at Rs 70.25 crore, while the worldwide gross reached Rs 125.25 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 43.35 crore in India net collections, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 12.50 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 35 lakh net.

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The film's opening figures put it at the centre of Friday's box-office conversation, with its performance in the coming days set to determine how well it sustains the initial momentum.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its theatrical run after crossing the Rs 500 crore worldwide mark. Sacnilk reported an India net collection of Rs 5.25 crore on Day 13, taking its total India net earnings to Rs 328.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 509 crore.

The thriller entered its second week with a substantial cumulative total. However, its daily collections have eased compared with its opening week, and the arrival of Jailer 2 adds another major release to the theatrical mix. The film's latest figures show that it remains a significant box-office performer even as it moves further into its run.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh continued its theatrical run on Day 70, collecting Rs 65 lakh net in India on October 15, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection reached Rs 338.98 crore, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 400.03 crore. The film's worldwide gross was reported at Rs 448.33 crore.

The film's daily earnings have declined as it enters its eleventh week, but its cumulative numbers remain substantial. Its performance on Thursday included collections from both Hindi and Telugu shows.

Friday Box Office Report: What The Numbers Show

Jailer 2 has opened with a reported worldwide gross of Rs 125.25 crore, while Drishyam 3 has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide and Hanuman Ansh continues to add to its total. The next few days will offer a clearer picture of how the three films perform as the box-office competition develops.