The box office has an interesting mix of releases and continuing theatrical runs this Friday, November 20. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana continues to dominate the Indian box office, Hollywood's Godzilla Minus Zero has entered the race with its theatrical release. Meanwhile, Jithu Madhavan's Scene is looking to maintain its hold as it completes another week in cinemas.

Ramayana Continues Its Strong Box Office Run

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana continues to draw audiences even after spending over two weeks in theatres. The mythological epic, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year.

According to early box office estimates, the film collected approximately Rs 19.35 crore on its 15th day, taking its worldwide collection to around Rs 1,547 crore. Despite facing competition from newer releases, the film continues to attract moviegoers across India and international markets.

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Godzilla Minus Zero Makes Its Box Office Debut

Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero has arrived in cinemas, bringing the popular monster franchise back to the big screen. The Hollywood release is competing for audience attention with established Indian titles and other theatrical offerings.

Early estimates suggest that the film collected approximately Rs 37 lakh net in India on its opening day. Although its initial numbers are considerably lower than those of Ramayana, its performance will depend on audience response and word of mouth over the weekend.

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Scene Faces Competition From New Releases

Jithu Madhavan's Scene is also continuing its theatrical run. The action-comedy drama, which has been performing well since its release, is now facing competition from fresh arrivals.

The film reportedly collected around Rs 170.94 Cr and total India net to Rs 147.15 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Pratap Box Office Collection Day 1

Pratap opened in theatres today after finishing its advance booking at Rs 3.87 L gross from 1,845 tickets. Day 1 India net has not been reported yet - the first figures are published through the evening, with the film tracking across 104 shows as of 2:12 PM IST. Occupancy so far is 9%.

OM Box Office Collection Day 1

As of Day 1, O.M Operation Mole is currently running across 3,496 shows and has collected a net of Rs 7.31 Cr today — Tamil (Day 1) Rs 5.71 Cr from 2,236 shows, Telugu (Day 1) Rs 1.46 Cr from 793 shows and Hindi (Day 1) Rs 14 L from 467 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 8.63 Cr and total India net to Rs 7.31 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

The Day 1 figure for O.M Operation Mole is a running estimate from the 3,496 shows tracked so far; the final count comes in at night.

With the weekend approaching, all three films will look to attract audiences and improve their box office numbers. Saturday and Sunday collections will offer a clearer picture of how the latest releases and established titles are performing.