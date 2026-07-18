Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lenin, Alpha, Welcome to the Jungle experienced significant box office slowdown.

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey has made a spectacular debut at the Indian box office, emerging as the biggest winner of this Friday's releases. While the Hollywood blockbuster dominated ticket sales, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 also achieved a significant milestone by entering the prestigious Rs100 crore club. Meanwhile, films such as Lenin, Alpha, and Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a noticeable slowdown as fresh competition arrived in cinemas.

The Odyssey Registers The Biggest Hollywood Opening Of The Year

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has opened to an outstanding response from Indian audiences. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 17.40 crore net on its opening day across India, while its gross collection stood at Rs 20.76 crore.

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With this impressive debut, The Odyssey has recorded the highest opening-day collection for a Hollywood film in India this year, reaffirming Nolan's enduring popularity among Indian moviegoers.

The film's arrival, however, has impacted the performance of several holdover releases, particularly Dhamaal 4, which witnessed a decline in collections during its second Friday.

Dhamaal 4 Enters the Rs100 Crore Club; Other Releases Lose Momentum

Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 had collected Rs 96 crore during its first week. As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 5.35 crore net on its eighth day (second Friday), taking its total India net collection to Rs 101.35 crore. Although collections dipped following the release of The Odyssey, the film successfully crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone.

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Akhil Akkineni's Lenin also experienced a slowdown after a strong first week, which had fetched Rs 36.65 crore. The film collected Rs 1.65 crore net on its second Friday, pushing its cumulative India net total to Rs 38.30 crore.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha, the first female-led film from YRF's Spy Universe, completed two weeks in theatres before entering its third weekend. The spy thriller managed Rs 0.25 crore on its fifteenth day, taking its overall India net collection to Rs 56.65 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle continued to lose steam in its fourth week. The comedy earned just Rs 0.20 crore net on its twenty-second day, with its total India net collection now standing at Rs 132.05 crore.

With The Odyssey enjoying a commanding start and attracting strong audience interest, the coming weekend will reveal whether Nolan's latest spectacle can maintain its momentum while the existing releases fight to hold their ground at the box office.