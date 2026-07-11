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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesFriday Box Office Collection: Dhamaal 4 Takes Command, Alpha, Welcome To The Jungle Slip

Friday Box Office Collection: Dhamaal 4 Takes Command, Alpha, Welcome To The Jungle Slip

Friday Box Office Report: Dhamaal 4 records the biggest opening of the day, while Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle witness a sharp slowdown amid multiple new releases.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhamaal 4 led competitive Friday box office with strong opening.
  • Lenin had respectable opening, Idhayam Murali started slowly.
  • Existing films Alpha, Welcome To Jungle faced collection pressure.

Friday turned into a fiercely competitive day at the Indian box office, with several films across different languages arriving in cinemas. The fresh releases reshaped the collection charts, and among them, Dhamaal 4 emerged as the clear frontrunner with the strongest opening of the day. While the comedy sequel enjoyed an impressive start, Tamil releases Lenin and Idhayam Murali experienced contrasting openings. Meanwhile, films already running in theatres, including Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle, saw their earnings come under pressure.

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Dhamaal 4 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Dhamaal 4 made an emphatic debut at the box office and finished Friday as the day's top performer. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy entertainer collected Rs 13.75 crore net in India from 10,669 shows on its opening day. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 16.50 crore.

The film also attracted audiences overseas, earning Rs 5 crore in international markets. With that, its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 21.50 crore on the very first day of release.

Lenin Day 1 Box Office Collection

Among the Tamil releases, Lenin registered a respectable opening. The film earned Rs 5.90 crore net across India on day one after screening in 2,028 shows.

Its India gross totalled Rs 6.73 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 3 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.73 crore.

Idhayam Murali Day 1 Box Office Collection

Atharvaa's romantic comedy Idhayam Murali witnessed a relatively slow start at the ticket windows. The film collected Rs 1.90 crore net in India from 1,283 shows on Friday, while its India gross currently stands at Rs 2.19 crore.

Although the opening numbers were modest, the film has been receiving encouraging reactions on social media, which could help improve its performance over the weekend.

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Alpha Day 8 Box Office Collection

The YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari had wrapped up its first week with Rs 47.45 crore in India. However, the arrival of multiple new releases significantly affected its momentum.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 1.65 crore net on its eighth day, taking its eight-day India net total to Rs 49.10 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 15 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle also faced a noticeable slowdown after Dhamaal 4 entered cinemas. As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the comedy entertainer earned Rs 1 crore on its 15th day, which was its third Friday in theatres.

With this, the film's 15-day India net collection has reached Rs 126.05 crore. The latest releases have intensified competition at the box office, making the weekend crucial for both new arrivals and films already in theatres.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film had the strongest opening among the new releases?

Dhamaal 4 emerged as the clear frontrunner with the strongest opening, collecting Rs 13.75 crore net in India on its first day. Its worldwide gross reached Rs 21.50 crore.

How did the new releases impact films already running in theatres?

Existing films like Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle saw their earnings come under pressure. Alpha collected Rs 1.65 crore on its eighth day, while Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 1 crore on its 15th day.

What were the opening day collections for the Tamil releases?

Lenin registered a respectable opening of Rs 5.90 crore net in India, with a worldwide gross of Rs 9.73 crore. Idhayam Murali had a relatively slow start, collecting Rs 1.90 crore net in India.

What was the worldwide gross for Dhamaal 4 on its opening day?

Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 16.50 crore gross in India and Rs 5 crore from international markets. This brought its worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.50 crore on its very first day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Lenin Alpha Dhamaal 4 Friday Box Office Idhayam Murali Welcome To The Jungle Collection
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