Fresh Trouble For Yash’s Toxic As Christian Group Flags Teaser, Files Complaint With CBFC

Yash Toxic Movie Controversy: Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups appears to be facing yet another hurdle ahead of its Eid release on March 19. A Christian organisation has now alleged that the film’s teaser hurts the religious sentiments of the community.

The National Christian Federation (NCF) filed a complaint against the film with multiple authorities, including the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Film Chamber of Commerce, and state government’s Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.

In its complaint, the group objected to scenes that feature Archangel Michael, claiming that it is not only "inappropriate" and "insulting". The teaser shows a sex scene inside a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent shootout in the same location. The cemetery is shown with several religious symbols, including a statue of Archangel Michael.

The organisation has demanded that the makers immediately remove the objectionable portions and take down the promotional content shared online.

Earlier, the Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, and a complaint was also filed against the makers over claims that the sequence outraged the modesty of women. The backlash escalated to the point where Beatriz Taufenbach, who appeared in the teaser, was forced to delet her Instagram account.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash and Geethu, the film features a star-studded cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film is expected to clash with Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited Dhurandhar 2.

This is not the only film that has been facing criticism for hurting sentiments.

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee’s "Ghooskhor Pandat" faced criticism online owing to the word "Pandat" associated with the word "Ghooskhor". Many claimed that the title targetted the Brahmin community and urged the makers to change it. Today, the Supreme Court directed that the makers should change the title of the film, adding that it is "chosen for publicity" and "denigrate a section of society".