Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Namit Malhotra confirms Ramayana video game development.

Game aims to engage youth, inspired by GTA style.

Malhotra envisions Ramayana as global entertainment intellectual property.

Future plans include theme parks, museums, and animation projects.

The world of Ramayana could soon extend beyond cinema, with producer Namit Malhotra confirming that a video game inspired by the Indian epic is in production. Taking inspiration from the popularity of titles such as Grand Theft Auto (GTA), the project aims to introduce the story to younger audiences through gaming. In an interview with Doordarshan, Malhotra revealed that players could get opportunities to experience the world of Ramayana through characters and adventures from the epic. Although he did not share a release timeline, the producer said more details would be announced at an appropriate time.

Ramayana GTA-Style Video Game: What Namit Malhotra Revealed

During his conversation with Doordarshan, Malhotra confirmed that a game based on Ramayana is being developed. He explained that the idea is to make India's mythology and cultural heritage accessible to a global audience through an interactive format.

The producer wants children to enjoy the game while also becoming familiar with the epic's characters and stories.

"Even a GTA-type game is coming, but I will reveal more at the right time. And the game will be about the Ramayana. I want every child to play Ramayana just like they play GTA. I want them to enjoy as well as learn while playing the game," Malhotra said.

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He also pointed out that gaming has grown into a major entertainment industry and explained how the film's world could translate into an interactive experience.

"The gaming industry has become much bigger than the film industry. My strategy was that once people get the confidence that they are enjoying it after watching the film about its world, they can now fly with Jatayu and fight with Ravana; this is what we will show in our game, which is in production. I'll talk about it in detail later."

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Ramayana To Become A Global Entertainment Franchise

Malhotra's plans for Ramayana extend beyond the upcoming game. He wants to develop the epic into an international intellectual property (IP) with several entertainment ventures, including theme parks, museums, and animation projects.

The producer believes that the story and its characters have the potential to connect with audiences across generations and countries.

"I want every young and old to feel pride in Ramayana that we feel in other IPs from around the world," he said.

Ramayana Box Office Success And GTA 6 Records

Meanwhile, the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Malhotra, has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office. On its 23rd day in cinemas, Ramayana crossed Rs 1,000 crore in domestic net collections, overtaking Baahubali 2 to become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the ambitious production received international attention even before its theatrical release. The makers organised a special screening in Los Angeles on October 27.

The announcement of the game also comes amid the massive success of Grand Theft Auto VI. Released on November 19, GTA 6 reportedly generated an estimated $3.79 billion within its first 24 hours, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history across any medium.

With the video game already in production, audiences can expect more details about Malhotra's plans for taking the Ramayana universe beyond the big screen.