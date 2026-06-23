Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood comedy Welcome to the Jungle hits cinemas June 26.

Gram Chikitsalay S2 debuts on Prime Video June 23.

Perfect Family S2 premieres on Sony LIV June 26.

Raja Shivaji makes its Netflix debut June 26.

Cinema lovers have plenty to look forward to this week, with an exciting mix of theatrical releases and OTT premieres arriving across genres. From star-studded comedy entertainers on the big screen to highly anticipated web series and blockbuster films making their digital debut, the final week of June offers something for every viewer.

Whether you're planning a trip to the cinema or a weekend binge-watch at home, here's a look at the biggest Hindi releases hitting theatres and streaming platforms between 22 and 27 June.

Big-Screen Entertainment: Comedy Takes Centre Stage

Welcome to the Jungle

One of the most-awaited Bollywood releases of the month, Welcome to the Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise, arriving nearly a decade after Welcome Back (2015). Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film promises a blend of comedy, adventure and larger-than-life entertainment.

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The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez, among several others. Packed with familiar faces and trademark franchise humour, the film is expected to be a major draw for audiences this weekend.

Release Date: 26 June (Theatres)

OTT Highlights: New Seasons and a Blockbuster Digital Debut

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

The slice-of-life comedy-drama returns with a new season as Dr Prabhat continues his mission of reviving a rural primary healthcare centre while navigating village politics and unexpected challenges. The series once again stars Amol Parashar, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Vinay Pathak in key roles.

The show's relatable storytelling and grounded characters have helped it build a loyal audience, making the second season one of the week's notable OTT releases.

Streaming on Prime Video from 23 June, 2026.

Perfect Family Season 2

The psychological family drama is back for a second season, delving deeper into fractured relationships, long-buried secrets and the complexities of group therapy. The cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak, Kaveri Seth, Hirva Trivedi, Abhi Khajuria, Ronav Vaswani and Priyanka Tatariya.

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With its focus on emotional conflicts and family dynamics, the new season aims to build on the intrigue established in its debut outing.

Streaming on Sony LIV from 26 June.

Raja Shivaji

After enjoying a successful theatrical run, Riteish Deshmukh's historical biopic Raja Shivaji is set to make its OTT debut this week. The film chronicles the life, military campaigns and enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Alongside Deshmukh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh in prominent roles.

Streaming on Netflix from 26 June.

From laugh-out-loud comedy and heartwarming rural drama to intense family narratives and historical storytelling, the final week of June offers a diverse entertainment line-up across theatres and OTT platforms. Whether you're heading to the cinema or settling in for a streaming marathon, there is no shortage of fresh content to add to your watchlist.