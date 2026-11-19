Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunmaaster G9's title track recreates Bappi Lahiri's classic song.

Vikram Montrose reworked the 1979 track as a tribute.

Director and producer emphasize honouring Lahiri's musical legacy.

Emraan Hashmi's film releases globally November 27, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 has brought back a musical favourite from Bollywood's archives. The makers have released the film's promotional title track, recreating Bappi Lahiri's popular composition 'Mausam Hai Gaane Ka' from the 1979 film Surakksha. The new version has been reworked by music composer Vikram Montrose, who has retained its connection with the original while giving it a contemporary sound. The makers have described the track as a tribute to the late composer and his contribution to Hindi cinema. Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, the film arrives in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Gunmaaster G9 Title Track Brings Back Bappi Lahiri's Classic

The makers of Gunmaaster G9 have chosen a familiar composition to introduce the film's musical identity. The promotional title track revisits 'Mausam Hai Gaane Ka', originally featured in the 1979 spy thriller Surakksha, directed by Ravikant Nagaich.

Music composer Vikram Montrose has recreated the song, taking charge of its production, arrangement, and sound design. The updated version features vocals by Bassick, Bappi Lahiri, Annette Pinto and Montrose. While Bappi Lahiri and Annette Pinto were part of the original recording, Bassick has written fresh lyrics. The original lyrics were penned by Farooq Qaiser.

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The track is now available across music streaming platforms through Saregama Music.

Gunmaaster G9 Director And Producer On Bappi Lahiri Tribute

Director Aditya Datt explained that the team wanted to honour Bappi Lahiri's musical legacy rather than replace the original composition with the new version.

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He said, “Bappi da’s music has a personality and energy that is impossible to replicate. With the Gunmaaster G9 promotional title track, our intention was never to compete with or replace the original. We wanted to pay our respects to a composition that carries so much nostalgia and give it a fresh musical treatment that connects with today’s audience. It was important for us to approach this with humility because the legacy of Bappi da’s music is something we deeply respect.”

Gunmaaster, Gunmaaster, I Love You, You’re Mine!” 🎶 A MELODY THAT MADE ITS MARK, NOW RETURNS WITH THE GUNMAASTER G9 TITLE TRACK! Originally Composed by #BappiLahiri. Recreated by #VikramMontrose. Singers: #Bassick, Bappi Lahiri, #AnnettePinto and Vikram Montrose. New Lyrics by Bassick. Original Lyrics by #FarooqQaiser. We love you Mithun Da and Bappi Da! ❤️ #GunmaasterG9TitleTrack OUT NOW! #GunmaasterG9 IN CINEMAS 27TH NOVEMBER 2026. Produced by @DeepakMukut #HunarMukut @sangeetaahiroff Presented by @SohamRockstrEnt Pvt Ltd Co producer @shirishvallicha Directed by @adidatt An SRE Studios LLP Production @emraanhashmi @geneliad @Aparshakti @Abhishek_asitis @saregamaglobal @Ad7777Adil @shabinaakhan #KrishnaMukut #SREStudios @PenMovies @PharsFilm #BappiLahiri @iavneetkaur #InayatVerma @bcaunty @sohammukut123 @nishantpitti @tailorshaheb @jndws @thesarim #KeikoNakahara #AnikRVerma #DevendraMurdeshwar @pandeyanup1 @stuntravivarma @RealSatish7 #RajShinde #DevangDesai #GyanendraSingh @teenaparadkar #TrushalaNayak #DhritiNandwani #KhidkiDarwazeStudios — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 19, 2026

Producer Deepak Mukut also spoke about the decision to revisit the composer's work. He said, “Bappi da has given Hindi cinema some unforgettable music, and his compositions continue to find listeners across generations. Bringing one of his original songs into the world of Gunmaaster G9 was our way of celebrating that legacy. We are conscious of the responsibility that comes with recreating a song associated with such a celebrated musician. This is our humble tribute, and we hope audiences enjoy this new interpretation while continuing to cherish the original.”

Gunmaaster G9 Cast, Production And Release Date

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, alongside Abhishek Singh. The action-romance film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studio LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. PEN Marudhar is handling its distribution across India, while Phars Films will oversee its overseas release.

With a revamped version of Bappi Lahiri's composition, Gunmaaster G9 has added a nostalgic musical touch to its promotions ahead of its November 27 release.