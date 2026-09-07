Apple TV’s 'Widow’s Bay' was the biggest winner, securing eight awards. HBO Max’s 'DTF St. Louis' won six, and Prime Video’s 'Spider-Noir' took home five awards.
Emmy Awards 2026: 'Window's Bay' Leads With 8 Awards, 'DTF St. Louis' Takes 6, 'Spider-Noir' Follows
Emmys Awards Night 2 Winners: ‘Widow’s Bay’ led with eight awards, followed by ‘DTF St. Louis’ with six and ‘Spider-Noir’ with five. Check the full winners list.
- Apple TV's 'Widow's Bay' secured eight Emmy Awards.
- 'DTF St. Louis' earned six, 'Spider-Noir' took five.
- David Harbour, Linda Cardellini won their first acting Emmys.
- Rob Reiner, Julie Andrews received significant individual honors.
Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ emerged as the biggest winner on Night 2 of the 78th Emmy Awards, securing eight awards, while HBO Max’s ‘DTF St. Louis’ won six and Prime Video’s ‘Spider-Noir’ took home five, Variety reported.
‘Widow’s Bay’ led the comedy contenders with wins including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour), Music Supervision, Music Composition for a Series and Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).
Betty Gilpin also won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Widow’s Bay’. The series further won Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.
‘DTF St. Louis’ was the second-biggest winner of the night, taking six awards. Its wins included Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for David Harbour, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Linda Cardellini, Outstanding Directing for Steven Conrad, Outstanding Writing for Conrad, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
The awards marked the first Emmy wins for Harbour and Cardellini.
Prime Video’s ‘Spider-Noir’, which was recently cancelled after one season, secured five wins. The series won Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Title Design and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, according to Variety.
Comedy Central’s ‘South Park’ won Outstanding Animated Program for ‘Sermon On The Mount,’ its first win in the category since 2013.
Complete List Of Winners From Emmys Night 2
- Outstanding Animated Program: South Park- Sermon on the Mount
- Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay
- Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series: The Pitt
- Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Julie Andrews - Bridgerton
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming: Palm Royale
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St. Louis- Cornhole
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Series: Widow’s Bay - Our History
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Series: Spider-Noir- Step Into My Office
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series: Margo’s Got Money Troubles-Grudge Match
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Beef-All The Things We’re Never Going To Have
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: Margo’s Got Money Troubles-Buddies
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Margo’s Got Money Troubles - Grudge Match
- Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St. Louis-Steven Conrad
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Fallout - The Strip
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner - The Bear
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin - Widow’s Bay
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise
- Outstanding Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: The Beast In Me
- Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Widow’s Bay
- Outstanding Music Supervision: Widow’s Bay
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Pluribus
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: The Pitt - Need Someone
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling: Bridgerton
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Palm Royale
- Outstanding Period Costumes: Palm Royale
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series: Pluribus - We Is Us
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series: Leanne - Having Big Feelings
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series: Hacks - Hacks (Finale)
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St. Louis
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): Pluribus - Grenade
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): Fallout - The Wrangler
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour): Widow’s Bay - Lodging
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Pitt - 9:00 P.M.
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Widow’s Bay - “What To Expect On Your Trip
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Spider-Noir -The Man In The Mask
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: Beef - It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Widow’s Bay - What To Expect On Your Trip
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Pluribus - We Is Us
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Beef - It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Stranger Things
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: Spider-Noir - Nightmare On A Gurney
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming: Spider-Noir
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming: The Boy
- Outstanding Stunt Performance: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms - In The Name Of The Mother
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis
- Outstanding Title Design: Spider-Noir
- Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St. Louis- Steven Conrad
The late Rob Reiner also received a posthumous Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Albert in 'The Bear'. His win prompted a lengthy standing ovation at the Peacock Theatre.
Shailene Woodley won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Paradise, while Ernest Harden Jr. won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Pitt’.
Julie Andrews won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for ‘Bridgerton’, marking her fourth Emmy win and extending her record as the oldest woman to win an Emmy in the category at the age of 90, Variety reported.
The Television Academy also presented its first-ever Legacy Award to ‘I Love Lucy', recognising the sitcom's lasting influence on television and its role in shaping the sitcom format and television syndication.
According to Variety, Apple TV had the biggest overall haul on Night 2 with 18 awards, including four for ‘Pluribus’ and three each for Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Palm Royale.
The first two nights of the Emmys will be edited into a single special scheduled to air on FXX on September 12, with the 78th Primetime Emmys telecast set for September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Which series won the most awards on Night 2 of the 78th Emmy Awards?
Which actors received their first Emmy wins on Night 2?
David Harbour won Outstanding Supporting Actor and Linda Cardellini won Outstanding Supporting Actress, both for 'DTF St. Louis'. These marked their first Emmy victories.
What were some of the awards won by 'Widow’s Bay'?
'Widow’s Bay' won eight awards, including Outstanding Casting, Cinematography (Half-Hour), Music Supervision, Music Composition, and Production Design. Betty Gilpin also won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the show.
What was Apple TV's total award count on Night 2?
Apple TV had the biggest overall haul on Night 2, receiving 18 awards across its series. This included four for 'Pluribus' and three each for 'Margo’s Got Money Troubles' and 'Palm Royale'.
Were there any special recognitions or record-breaking wins?
Julie Andrews extended her record as the oldest woman to win an Emmy in the Character Voice-Over category at 90. The Television Academy also presented its first-ever Legacy Award to 'I Love Lucy'.