Ekta Kapoor Praises Saiyaara & Mohit Suri's Direction: 'So Many Feels!'

Ekta Kapoor Praises Saiyaara & Mohit Suri’s Direction: 'So Many Feels!'

Ekta Kapoor shares her emotional reaction to Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, praising newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film continues strong at the box office.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 07:17 PM (IST)

Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama 'Saiyaara' continues to charm audiences and win hearts, even over two weeks after its theatrical release on July 18. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has not only garnered glowing reviews but also sustained a solid run at the box office.

Among the many Bollywood celebrities who have praised the film, producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest to join the chorus. Sharing her reaction on social media, she called the film an emotional rollercoaster and applauded the newcomers for their impressive performances.

'Soooo Many Feels!' – Ekta Kapoor on Saiyaara

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ekta Kapoor didn’t hold back on her admiration for the film. She wrote, “Late to d party but ooofffff sooooo many feels! Wat film @mohitsuri Ur a genius!!!! Love is so beautiful in ur films n yet so messy.” The heartfelt post captured her emotional connection with the story and the characters.


Ekta Kapoor Praises Saiyaara & Mohit Suri’s Direction: 'So Many Feels!

Ekta was equally impressed by the debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. “The new comers rocked Aahan n Aneet… fab!” she added. She also gave a shoutout to casting director Shanoo Sharma, production house Yash Raj Films, and Ahaan’s mother Deanne Panday for backing the young talent.

Songs and Moments That Stir the Soul

In another post, Ekta shared a snippet of the romantic track Tum Ho Toh from the film. Expressing how the music moved her, she wrote, “Also moments ❤️ this age is not to fall in love but mo ur songs n moments r sure gonnna make me @mohitsuri.”

Her reaction echoes the sentiments of several fans and celebrities who have appreciated the film's emotional depth, engaging storytelling, and soul-stirring music.

Box Office Triumph Continues

Despite stiff competition from big releases like 'Son of Sardaar 2' and 'Dhadak 2', 'Saiyaara' remains unfazed. On its 17th day, the film earned an estimated ₹8 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to a staggering ₹299.75 crore, as per early figures by Sacnilk.

About the Film

'Saiyaara' tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a budding journalist. Their journey of love and ambition is fraught with challenges, societal expectations, and personal sacrifices. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film hit theatres on July 18 and has since become a box office and critical success.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 07:17 PM (IST)

Ekta Kapoor Mohit Suri Shanoo Sharma Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Aneet Padda

