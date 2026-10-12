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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesEktaa Kapoor Confirms 'The Dirty Picture 2'; Reveals Sequel Plans After 15 Years

Ektaa Kapoor Confirms 'The Dirty Picture 2'; Reveals Sequel Plans After 15 Years

Ekta Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2, 15 years after Vidya Balan's 2011 hit. The sequel will focus on a woman with a distinctive story.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ekta Kapoor confirmed the sequel of 'The Dirty Picture'.
  • She plans sequel 15 years after original's success.
  • New film retains original's woman-centric theme; celebrates sexuality.
  • Cast, director, release date for film remain unannounced.

Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that The Dirty Picture 2 is in the works, 15 years after the original film starring Vidya Balan became a box-office hit. The producer shared the news during a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, revealing that she has been considering the sequel for some time and now has a story she wants to bring to the screen. However, details about the cast, director and release date remain under wraps.

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Ekta Kapoor Confirms The Dirty Picture 2

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is preparing for the next chapter of The Dirty Picture. After years of considering the idea, she believes she has found a narrative worth telling.

She said, “Main ek bahut badi film bana rahi hoon, ‘The Dirty Picture 2’. Main 15 saal baad iski planning kar rahi hoon. Is baar, mujhe lagta hai ki mere paas ek aisi kahani hai jise main batana chahti hoon.”

“‘The Dirty Picture’ Silk Smitha ke baare mein thi. Yeh ek aisi mahila ke baare mein thi jiski apni sexuality ke liye awaaz uthane par aalochana ki gayi thi. Sexuality aapki apni pasand ki baat hai. Maine use kabhi victim ki tarah nahi dekha. Maine use ek aisi mahila ke taur par dekha jisne apni sexuality ko celebrate kiya, aur film bahut safal rahi thi," she added. 

The Sequel Will Focus On A Woman's Story

Ekta indicated that the sequel will retain the original film's woman-centric approach, focusing on a woman whose story has something distinctive to say. However, she hasn't revealed whether the upcoming film will draw inspiration from a real-life personality or whose experiences might shape its narrative.

The producer is yet to share further details about the project. The lead actor, supporting cast, director and release date have not been announced. Ekta has also not made an official announcement about the sequel on her social media accounts.

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About 'The Dirty Picture' 

Released in 2011, The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria and featured Vidya Balan in the lead role. Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor also played important roles in the film.

Inspired by the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha, the film explored a woman's relationship with her sexuality and the criticism she faced for expressing it openly. Smitha worked in more than 450 films during her 18-year career. She died by suicide at the age of 35 at her home in Chennai.

The original film's commercial success and its portrayal of a woman who embraced her sexuality made it a notable release. Now, Ekta's confirmation of a sequel has raised anticipation among fans, although audiences will have to wait for further details about the new film.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has The Dirty Picture 2 been confirmed?

Yes, Ekta Kapoor confirmed the sequel on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, 15 years after the original film. She shared that she now has a story she wants to bring to the screen.

What will be the focus of The Dirty Picture 2?

The sequel will maintain a woman-centric approach, focusing on a woman with a unique story. It is not yet known if it will be inspired by a real-life personality.

Are there details available about the cast or director for The Dirty Picture 2?

No, details regarding the cast, director, and release date for The Dirty Picture 2 are currently under wraps. Ekta Kapoor has not made any official announcements.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vidya Balan Ektaa Kapoor The Dirty Picture Sequel The Dirty Picture 2 Silk Smitha
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