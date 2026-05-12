Ek Din Turns Flop At Box Office; Raja Shivaji Holds Strong Against Patriot And Daadi Ki Shaadi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji leads box office despite significant Monday collection drop.

Daadi Ki Shaadi and Patriot collections decline after weekend growth.

Ek Din struggles significantly, earning minimal amounts on Day 11.

All films experienced a slowdown at the box office on Monday.

Several films across languages are currently running in theatres, including Raja Shivaji, Patriot, Daadi Ki Shaadi, and Ek Din. While weekend collections gave most films a noticeable boost, Monday brought a sharp slowdown at the box office. Among the four films, Raja Shivaji continued to lead despite a major dip, while Ek Din struggled significantly, earning only Rs 1 lakh on Day 11. Daadi Ki Shaadi and Patriot also saw collections decline after the weekend.

Here’s a detailed look at how these films performed on Monday.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 11

Raja Shivaji remained the best-performing film among the lot on Monday despite witnessing a 64.71 per cent drop in collections. The historical drama earned Rs 2.40 crore from 3,775 shows on Day 11.

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The Marathi version contributed the bulk of the earnings with Rs 1.90 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 0.50 crore.

The film’s first week collection stood at Rs 52.65 crore, and its worldwide collection has now reached Rs 83.80 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 12 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore

Day 5: Rs 4.90 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 4 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 52.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.20 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.60 crore

Day 10: Rs 6.80 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 crore

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 4

Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Daadi Ki Shaadi witnessed a sharp dip in collections after its weekend growth. On Monday, the family entertainer earned just Rs 50 lakh from 1,464 shows with an occupancy of around 11 per cent.

So far, the film has collected Rs 4.73 crore worldwide from 6,679 shows.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 0.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.50 crore

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 11

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion film Patriot continued its underwhelming theatrical run on its second Monday. The Malayalam film collected just Rs 31 lakh from 912 shows with approximately 11 per cent occupancy.

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The film is currently running only in Malayalam, while dubbed versions are expected to release in theatres soon, which could potentially improve its collections.

So far, Patriot has earned Rs 32.43 crore India net at the box office.

Patriot Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 10 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.20 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.93 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 26.98 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.63 crore

Day 9: Rs 0.90 crore

Day 10: Rs 0.68 crore

Day 11: Rs 0.31 crore

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 11

Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, continued to struggle at the box office. On Day 11, the film collected just Rs 1 lakh despite running in 113 shows with around 12 per cent occupancy.

The film’s worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 5.44 crore, including Rs 4.99 crore gross from India and Rs 45 lakh overseas.

Ek Din Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2: Rs 1 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.26 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.21 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 4 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 9: Rs 0.09 crore

Day 10: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 11: Rs 0.01 crore