Raja Shivaji earned Rs 2.40 crore on Day 11, despite a 64.71% drop. The Marathi version contributed Rs 1.90 crore to this collection.
Ek Din Turns Flop At Box Office; Raja Shivaji Holds Strong Against Patriot And Daadi Ki Shaadi
Monday Box Office Collection: Raja Shivaji, Patriot, Ek Din and Daadi Ki Shaadi are running at cinemas. Find out how each of them performed at the box office.
- Raja Shivaji leads box office despite significant Monday collection drop.
- Daadi Ki Shaadi and Patriot collections decline after weekend growth.
- Ek Din struggles significantly, earning minimal amounts on Day 11.
- All films experienced a slowdown at the box office on Monday.
Several films across languages are currently running in theatres, including Raja Shivaji, Patriot, Daadi Ki Shaadi, and Ek Din. While weekend collections gave most films a noticeable boost, Monday brought a sharp slowdown at the box office. Among the four films, Raja Shivaji continued to lead despite a major dip, while Ek Din struggled significantly, earning only Rs 1 lakh on Day 11. Daadi Ki Shaadi and Patriot also saw collections decline after the weekend.
Here’s a detailed look at how these films performed on Monday.
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 11
Raja Shivaji remained the best-performing film among the lot on Monday despite witnessing a 64.71 per cent drop in collections. The historical drama earned Rs 2.40 crore from 3,775 shows on Day 11.
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The Marathi version contributed the bulk of the earnings with Rs 1.90 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 0.50 crore.
The film’s first week collection stood at Rs 52.65 crore, and its worldwide collection has now reached Rs 83.80 crore.
Raja Shivaji Day-Wise Box Office Collection
- Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore
- Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore
- Day 3: Rs 12 crore
- Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore
- Day 5: Rs 4.90 crore
- Day 6: Rs 4.25 crore
- Day 7: Rs 4 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 52.65 crore
- Day 8: Rs 3.20 crore
- Day 9: Rs 5.60 crore
- Day 10: Rs 6.80 crore
- Day 11: Rs 2.40 crore
Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 4
Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Daadi Ki Shaadi witnessed a sharp dip in collections after its weekend growth. On Monday, the family entertainer earned just Rs 50 lakh from 1,464 shows with an occupancy of around 11 per cent.
So far, the film has collected Rs 4.73 crore worldwide from 6,679 shows.
Daadi Ki Shaadi Day-Wise Box Office Collection
- Day 1: Rs 0.60 crore
- Day 2: Rs 1.15 crore
- Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore
- Day 4: Rs 0.50 crore
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 11
Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion film Patriot continued its underwhelming theatrical run on its second Monday. The Malayalam film collected just Rs 31 lakh from 912 shows with approximately 11 per cent occupancy.
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The film is currently running only in Malayalam, while dubbed versions are expected to release in theatres soon, which could potentially improve its collections.
So far, Patriot has earned Rs 32.43 crore India net at the box office.
Patriot Day-Wise Box Office Collection
- Day 1: Rs 10 crore
- Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore
- Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore
- Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore
- Day 5: Rs 1.50 crore
- Day 6: Rs 1.20 crore
- Day 7: Rs 0.93 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 26.98 crore
- Day 8: Rs 0.63 crore
- Day 9: Rs 0.90 crore
- Day 10: Rs 0.68 crore
- Day 11: Rs 0.31 crore
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 11
Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, continued to struggle at the box office. On Day 11, the film collected just Rs 1 lakh despite running in 113 shows with around 12 per cent occupancy.
The film’s worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 5.44 crore, including Rs 4.99 crore gross from India and Rs 45 lakh overseas.
Ek Din Day-Wise Box Office Collection
- Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore
- Day 2: Rs 1 crore
- Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore
- Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore
- Day 5: Rs 0.26 crore
- Day 6: Rs 0.25 crore
- Day 7: Rs 0.21 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 4 crore
- Day 8: Rs 0.05 crore
- Day 9: Rs 0.09 crore
- Day 10: Rs 0.10 crore
- Day 11: Rs 0.01 crore
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the box office performance of Raja Shivaji on its 11th day?
How did Daadi Ki Shaadi perform on Monday?
Daadi Ki Shaadi earned Rs 50 lakh on Monday, marking a significant dip after its weekend collections. The film has a total worldwide collection of Rs 4.73 crore so far.
What are the current box office collections for Patriot?
Patriot collected Rs 31 lakh on its second Monday, bringing its India net collection to Rs 32.43 crore. Dubbed versions are expected to release soon.
How is Ek Din performing at the box office?
Ek Din struggled significantly, earning only Rs 1 lakh on Day 11. Its current worldwide collection stands at Rs 5.44 crore.
Which film continued to lead at the box office despite a dip on Monday?
Raja Shivaji remained the top-performing film on Monday, even with a substantial drop in collections.