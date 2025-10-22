Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Surprises With ₹8.50 Crore Opening On Day 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a notable debut at the box office, earning ₹8.50 crore net on its opening day, October 21, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Despite facing stiff competition from the Diwali release Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to carve out a respectable share of the audience.

Film Overview

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delves into themes of love, obsession, and heartbreak. The film's promotional campaign included a unique touch, with lead actor Harshvardhan Rane personally selling tickets at the box office and engaging with audiences in Mumbai to encourage them to watch the film in theatres.

Box Office Performance

On its opening day, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 39.51%, with evening and night shows witnessing higher footfalls. This performance is particularly impressive considering the film's modest star power and the strong competition from Thamma, which opened with a ₹24 crore collection on the same day.

Achievements

With its ₹8.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has secured one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025, surpassing films like Dhadak 2 (₹4 crore) and Metro In Dino (₹3 crore). This achievement underscores the film's appeal and the effective marketing strategies employed.

In conclusion, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a commendable start at the box office, demonstrating that a well-crafted story and innovative promotion can resonate with audiences, even amidst fierce competition.