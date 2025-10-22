Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesEk Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Surprises With ₹8.50 Crore Opening On Day 1

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Surprises With ₹8.50 Crore Opening On Day 1

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earns ₹8.50 crore on its opening day, outperforming expectations amid Diwali competition.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a notable debut at the box office, earning ₹8.50 crore net on its opening day, October 21, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Despite facing stiff competition from the Diwali release Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to carve out a respectable share of the audience.

Film Overview

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delves into themes of love, obsession, and heartbreak. The film's promotional campaign included a unique touch, with lead actor Harshvardhan Rane personally selling tickets at the box office and engaging with audiences in Mumbai to encourage them to watch the film in theatres.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Box Office Performance

On its opening day, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 39.51%, with evening and night shows witnessing higher footfalls. This performance is particularly impressive considering the film's modest star power and the strong competition from Thamma, which opened with a ₹24 crore collection on the same day.

Achievements

With its ₹8.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has secured one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025, surpassing films like Dhadak 2 (₹4 crore) and Metro In Dino (₹3 crore). This achievement underscores the film's appeal and the effective marketing strategies employed.

In conclusion, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a commendable start at the box office, demonstrating that a well-crafted story and innovative promotion can resonate with audiences, even amidst fierce competition.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Collection Harshvardhan Rane Sonam Bajwa Diwali 2025 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget