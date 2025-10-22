Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Surprises With ₹8.50 Crore Opening On Day 1
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earns ₹8.50 crore on its opening day, outperforming expectations amid Diwali competition.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a notable debut at the box office, earning ₹8.50 crore net on its opening day, October 21, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Despite facing stiff competition from the Diwali release Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to carve out a respectable share of the audience.
Film Overview
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delves into themes of love, obsession, and heartbreak. The film's promotional campaign included a unique touch, with lead actor Harshvardhan Rane personally selling tickets at the box office and engaging with audiences in Mumbai to encourage them to watch the film in theatres.
Box Office Performance
On its opening day, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 39.51%, with evening and night shows witnessing higher footfalls. This performance is particularly impressive considering the film's modest star power and the strong competition from Thamma, which opened with a ₹24 crore collection on the same day.
Achievements
With its ₹8.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has secured one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025, surpassing films like Dhadak 2 (₹4 crore) and Metro In Dino (₹3 crore). This achievement underscores the film's appeal and the effective marketing strategies employed.
In conclusion, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a commendable start at the box office, demonstrating that a well-crafted story and innovative promotion can resonate with audiences, even amidst fierce competition.