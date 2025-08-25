The much-awaited trailer of Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh, has finally been unveiled. Shared by the lead actors and A Merry Go Round Studios Production on their official social media handles, the trailer sets the tone for a film packed with madness, chaos, humour, and suspense. Blending comedy with intrigue, the story teases a clash of wit, charm, and manipulation.

Ek Chatur Naar Trailer: A Twisted Tale of Survival and Manipulation

The plot follows a young woman from Lucknow, played by Divya Khossla, who is struggling with financial troubles while being chased by recovery agents. Determined to escape her mounting problems, she devises a clever plan. Enter Neil Nitin Mukesh as a direct fund consultant, whose encounter with her sparks a gripping game of deception and mind games.

A Strong Ensemble Cast

Apart from the leads, the film features a stellar supporting cast including Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. Directed by Umesh Shukla and produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad under T-Series and A Merry Go Round Studios, Ek Chatur Naar looks set to be a mix of laughter and intrigue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya khossla (@divyakhossla)

Teaser That Built the Buzz

Just days ago, the teaser release had already piqued audience curiosity. Narrated with a voiceover by Ravi Kishan, the teaser hinted at a twisted story of charm, misadventures, and clever manipulation. With Umesh Shukla’s storytelling touch, the teaser promised a high-stakes battle of wits.

Both Divya and Neil received appreciation for their promising presence, with Neil’s suit-boot avatar exuding charm, and Divya’s quirky yet simple look striking intrigue.

First Look Poster Raised Expectations

Earlier, T-Series had shared the film’s poster on Instagram with the caption: “Chaturai ki pehli jhalak… aage aage Dekho hota hai kya.” The poster showcased Divya in a simple yet unconventional avatar, while Neil appeared raw and stylish. The first look grabbed immediate attention, sparking excitement among fans.

Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions

Now that the trailer is out, it has received a blend of responses online. While some viewers are excited about the quirky mix of humour and suspense, others remain curious about how the storyline will unfold. Regardless, the buzz around the film continues to grow as the release date nears.

Release Date

Ek Chatur Naar is set to hit the big screens on 12th September.