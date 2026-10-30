Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shraddha Kapoor leads 'Eetha' as Tamasha performer Vithabai.

Trailer offers glimpse into Vithabai's challenging life and art.

Randeep Hooda joins cast as Vithabai's husband, Merchant.

Laxman Utekar directs 'Eetha', releasing December 4, 2026.

Shraddha Kapoor is set to return to the big screen with Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations' upcoming musical drama 'Eetha'. The makers have released the much-awaited trailer, that gives a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's celebrated Tamasha performers. The film traces the journey of an artist who carved out a lasting identity for herself despite facing several challenges.

ALSO READ: Raghubir Yadav Suffered Heart Attack Before Filming Intense 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' Scene

'Eetha' Trailer Showcases Shraddha Kapoor In A Powerful Role

The trailer takes viewers into the colourful world of traditional Tamasha performances, with elaborate stage sequences and glimpses of the struggles behind the art form. Shraddha steps into the role of Vithabai, delivering a striking performance that marks an interesting new chapter in her career.

After entertaining audiences in 'Stree 2', the actress takes on a more demanding and intense character. Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari sarees and jewellery, she brings Vithabai's confidence and determination to the screen. Her character represents women who refuse to let difficult circumstances dictate the course of their lives.

One dialogue from the trailer, "Yeh sirf kapda nahi, abhimaan hai" [This is not just a piece of cloth, it is a matter of pride.], stands out. The line showcases the emotional and cultural significance of the Nauvari saree in Vithabai's life, representing her heritage, identity and self-respect. The trailer has already sparked excitement among fans, who are looking forward to watching the film.

Randeep Hooda's First Look As Merchant Revealed

Randeep Hooda plays Merchant, who was married to the renowned Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Ahead of the trailer launch, the actor shared his first-look poster from the film on Instagram, giving audiences a glimpse of his character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan Breaks Up With Palak Tiwari After Three Years Of Dating: Report

About 'Eetha'

Set against the rich folk culture of Maharashtra, 'Eetha' tells the story of Vithabai, played by Shraddha Kapoor. The musical biopic celebrates the power of art, ambition and the determination of a woman who built her own identity despite numerous obstacles.

Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Music duo Ajay-Atul have composed the soundtrack, while Vaibhavi Merchant is in charge of choreography, bringing together music and dance that are central to the world of Lavani.

'Eetha' Release Date And Cast

'Eetha' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, the film features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta in important roles.