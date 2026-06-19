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HomeEntertainmentMoviesEetha First Look OUT: Shraddha Kapoor Impresses As Pregnant Vithabai Narayangaonkar In Viral Teaser

Eetha First Look OUT: Shraddha Kapoor Impresses As Pregnant Vithabai Narayangaonkar In Viral Teaser

The first look of Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, is out. The film is based on the Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s life.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha first look sparks strong reactions.
  • Teaser shows Vithabai's life and her immense resilience.
  • Fans praise Kapoor's transformation; film releases August 2026.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the spotlight as excitement builds around her upcoming film Eetha. The first look from the film has now surfaced, sparking strong reactions across social media. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is already being seen as one of the most anticipated projects in her lineup.

The story is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, tracing her journey from the 1940s to the 1990s - a life marked by extraordinary struggle, resilience and artistic triumph.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Bold Transformation Wins Attention

The teaser of Eetha was exclusively showcased in theatres alongside Cocktail 2 on 19 June. From the very first glimpse, Shraddha Kapoor appears deeply immersed in her character, portraying the strength and spirit of Vithabai with striking intensity.

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The teaser reportedly highlights a deeply emotional and dramatic narrative, including moments where Vithabai continues performing despite being pregnant, eventually giving birth backstage, and returning to the stage shortly after to complete her performance. This portrayal of resilience and determination has left audiences stunned.

Fans Praise Her Performance

Although the makers have not yet officially released the teaser on social media, clips and reactions have already gone viral online. Fans have been quick to praise Shraddha Kapoor’s transformation, with many calling it “goosebump-inducing” and a “powerful comeback moment”.

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One user wrote that her screen presence feels “electric”, while another declared that the “lady superstar is back”. The overwhelming response suggests strong anticipation building around the film even before its official promotional rollout begins.

Eetha, also starring Randeep Hooda, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2026. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, and audiences are now eager to see her in this intense, performance-driven role.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Shraddha Kapoor Eetha
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