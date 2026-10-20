Several films are competing for audience attention at the box office on Dussehra, October 20. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is continuing its impressive run, while Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali are also adding to the festive box office clash. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, which has been in theatres for nearly three weeks, continues to hold its ground.

Here’s a look at the films’ box office collections based on Sacnilk’s early estimates available by 5 PM on Tuesday.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has taken the global box office by storm since its release on Thursday, October 15. The film held its momentum exceptionally well through its first Monday (Day 5), netting Rs 42.35 crore across India.

According to Sacnilk's official breakdown, by the end of Day 5, the film's total India net collection stood at a staggering Rs 242.25 crore. The domestic gross has reached Rs 283.75 crore, and with a massive Rs 194 crore coming from overseas markets, the worldwide gross has skyrocketed to Rs 477.75 crore. As Dussehra (Day 6) evening shows witness heavy walk-ins, the film is officially on the verge of crossing the historic Rs 500 crore global milestone.

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Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 5

According to official industry tracking data from Sacnilk, Prahaar recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 1.55 crore for Tuesday and played across 3,165 shows nationwide. With urban multiplexes witnessing improved footfalls on Vijayadashami, the film gathered solid pace post 5 PM, where early trends had registered Rs 1.83 crore.

By the end of Day 5, the film netted an estimated Rs 3.00 crore across India (India gross: Rs 2.94–Rs 3.50 crore), registering a positive jump over its Monday collection. This takes the film’s total 5-day India net earnings to Rs 14.15 crore.

Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 5

Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli capitalized effectively on the Vijayadashami holiday, drawing steady family crowds in urban multiplexes and central mass belts. After touching Rs 2.71 crore by 5 PM, the film gathered momentum post-dusk to register a Day 5 domestic net of approximately Rs 3.75 crore, marking a clear improvement over its Monday haul of Rs 2.65 crore.

The strong Dussehra performance has taken the film's total five-day India net collection to Rs 17.01 crore, with its domestic gross crossing Rs 20 crore. Heading into the festive evening with Rs 14.55 crore net on its sheet, the mid-budget entertainer comfortably leveraged the holiday window to lift its cumulative worldwide gross past the Rs 22 crore mark.

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Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama Ranabaali saw an encouraging turnaround on Tuesday, October 20, as the Dussehra holiday spurred solid walk-ins. Rebounding from Monday’s slowdown of Rs 5.40 crore, the film netted an estimated Rs 6.36 crore across India on its fifth day, significantly driven by packed evening and night screenings in Telugu strongholds and select Hindi circuits.

With this festive surge, Ranabaali pushed its five-day total domestic net collection past Rs 35.81 crore, with total India gross crossing Rs 41 crore. Boosted by sustained overseas interest that had already brought in Rs 9.50 crore earlier in the week, the film has now officially breached the Rs 50 crore worldwide gross benchmark within its first week in theatres.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 19

Despite heavy competition from new festive releases, Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller Drishyam 3 refuses to slow down. Following a rock-solid third weekend, the film netted Rs 3.50 crore on its fourth Monday (Day 18), taking its India net total to Rs 350.85 crore (India Gross: Rs 420.47 crore).

Adding the Rs 127.75 crore minted from international markets, the film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 548.22 crore by the end of Monday. According to live tracking for Day 19 (Tuesday/Dussehra), the film added another Rs 4.32 crore net early in the day, pushing its cumulative India net collection past Rs 355.17 crore.