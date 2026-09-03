Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' released today.

Delayed Digital Cinema Packages caused cancellations for dubbed versions.

Audience reported chaos, blaming filmmakers for delayed content delivery.

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game hit theatres today, but its opening day has been marred by technical issues at several cinemas. While some moviegoers said that screenings began without sound, others claimed that the interval scene was played after the opening scene. The dubbed versions were also affected after Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) reportedly failed to reach some theatres on time, resulting in multiple show cancellations.

‘Interval Scene Played After Intro’

Several people took to X (formerly Twitter) to report problems during screenings. One user claimed that the interval scene was played immediately after the intro and shared a video of the alleged issue. The video has since been taken down following a copyright complaint.

“Theatre owners are saying that this problem exists in most theatres. What the hell is this showing? It’s full-blown chaos everywhere here. After the intro scene, it directly shows the interval scene, damn,” read a post on X

Another user blamed the last-minute delivery of film content for the disruption and urged filmmakers and production houses to ensure that their final content reaches distribution and content-processing teams well ahead of a film’s release.

“This is a request to every filmmaker and production house: please never announce a release date if you’re unsure whether the content will be ready,” the user wrote, arguing that delays are preferable to last-minute DCP deliveries that put pressure on cinemas and affect a film’s reputation.

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“Focus on creating and completing your movie on time and send your raw files for mastering at least a week in advance. The distribution and content processing teams can only prepare DCPs if they receive content on time. We’ve seen this issue with Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and now with I’m Game. Several Telugu shows were cancelled this morning and almost all Tamil and Hindi shows will be cancelled today. This is unprofessional behaviour from the makers. Take your time, delay the release but deliver the content on time. I can’t understand these last-minute changes and DCP deliveries. This unnecessary pressure on cinemas and the damage to the show’s reputation are unacceptable.”

Dubbed Versions Face Delays

While the Malayalam screenings began as scheduled in Kerala and other markets, the dubbed versions faced delays. Several shows of the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions were reportedly cancelled after their DCPs were not delivered to theatres in time for the first shows.

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The Telugu version was among the most affected, with several morning shows reportedly cancelled. According to The Indian Express, some shows were also cancelled because there were not enough tickets sold to justify running them.

‘I’m Game X’ Reviews

Despite the technical issues, early reactions to I’m Game have been mixed. One viewer called the film predictable and flat after a promising first half.

“After a promising initial half it goes into the typical flashback - revenge format which makes it predictable and flat. The hand element is handled so well in both halves, wish it could have been brought into a different motive and set up. Mediocre.”

Another praised its concept and Dulquer’s performance. ““After putting 150 hours into Destiny I really wish Warframe had an environment team that creates as interesting of sets for the game. I’m always in awe of destiny raids and dungeons in purely art direction. I understand why it’s not possible for Warframe but I can wish lol,” added another.

A third viewer gave the film a more positive review, calling the first half “superb” and praising Nahas Hidhayath’s direction, Dulquer’s energy and the action sequences.

“I’m Game has a superb first half. The concept is really cool, and Nahas has executed it really well. Dulquer is full of energy, and the film has the emotional connection that a proper mass movie needs. The action set piece in the first half is already DQ’s career-best fight scene. Nahas has seriously upped his game from RDX. Anbarivu Masters in full form. If the second half delivers on this level, we have a winner.”

About ‘I’m Game’

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan as Dan John, who plays the role of a gambler. Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Vinay Forrt, Sham Prasad and Jayasudha also feature in the film.

The film is produced by Dulquer under his Wayfarer Films banner and was originally scheduled to release on August 20. It was postponed to a later date to give the film the “scale, reach and theatrical platform” it deserved across different markets.