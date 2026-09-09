Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer reveals Salgaonkar family's final chapter.

Trailer unveils new police evidence, Vijay's intense face-off with SP.

Story development took two years; film releases on October 2.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is finally out. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film at a grand event in Panaji, Goa - a location that holds much significance for the story. The third instalment marks the final chapter in the Salgaonkar family’s crime saga, which began in 2015.

The first two films were major hits, and anticipation around the concluding chapter has been building ever since. Now, the makers have finally given fans a glimpse of what awaits Vijay Salgaonkar and his family with the release of the much-awaited trailer today.

‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer OUT

The trailer opens with Tabu’s character asking Saurabh Shukla, “Agar aapko Vijay ki kahani ka sequel likhna pade, to aapke hisaab se is baar kya karega Vijay?” Saurabh Shukla’s character responds, “Vijay kya karega, kya nahi, ye ya to Vijay jaanta hai ya Allah jaanta hai.”

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From there, the trailer takes viewers through the evidence that the police now have against Vijay and his family. Ajay Devgn then makes his entry as “Goa’s most hardworking criminal”, setting the stage for his face-off with Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays an SP from the Crime Branch.

Jaideep’s character appears determined to bring Vijay down and warns that he is like Shani, saying, “Jispar tedhi nazar pad gayi, uska kharab time shuru.”

The trailer then builds up to a tense war of words between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, with the two characters trading fiery dialogues. As the final chapter of the franchise, Drishyam: The Conclusion appears to raise the stakes considerably, with Vijay facing a formidable new adversary.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers had also unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay, Nandini, Anju, and Anu of the Salgaonkar family as they face the police force.

Ajay Devgn shared the poster on social media with the caption, “The danger is even greater this time. The Salgaonkar family... is back home.”

Ajay Devgn’s Film Not A Remake Of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3

Earlier, director Abhishek Pathak revealed that the team spent a year developing the story for Drishyam 3. He said, “After Drishyam 2, it took us almost a year to develop the story, followed by another year to write and develop the screenplay.”

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He added, “The story picks up from where the second film ended, but the journey ahead is completely new. We worked very carefully on the screenplay to ensure that Drishyam: The Conclusion stays true to the world audiences have loved, while taking the story forward in a fresh and exciting way.”

About ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’

Presented by Star Studios and Panorama Studios, Drishyam: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written the story with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parvez Sheikh.

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj will also be seen in key roles.

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015 with the Ajay Devgn-starrer, which was based on the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The sequel, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued Vijay Salgaonkar’s story.

Now, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to arrive in theatres on October 2.