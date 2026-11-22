Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam: The Conclusion premieres on Netflix November 27.

Film grossed 589.33 crore globally, proving financially successful.

Became highest-grossing third installment in a Bollywood franchise.

Concludes Vijay Salgaonkar's long-running battle with the police.

Following a historic theatrical run that dominated the box office for weeks, Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster crime thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion is officially heading for its digital premiere. Having released in cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, the third and final instalment of the beloved Hindi franchise is set to begin streaming on Netflix on November 27, nearly two months after its grand debut. While the streaming giant has yet to make a formal social media announcement, the movie has already been listed on its official upcoming titles page today.

Box Office Milestone

Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 110 crore, Drishyam: The Conclusion turned out to be a colossal commercial triumph. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film amassed a staggering Rs 589.33 crore worldwide after 51 days in theatres.

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Opening to an impressive Rs 62 crore net in India on Gandhi Jayanti, the thriller maintained a rock-solid hold to collect Rs 245.50 crore in its opening week. Over its theatrical run, the film raked in Rs 381.01 crore net in India (Rs 456.13 crore India gross) alongside Rs 133.20 crore from overseas markets. The blockbuster performance also crowned it the highest-grossing third instalment in a Bollywood franchise, marking another major milestone in Ajay Devgn’s career.

Cast And Storyline

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film concludes the suspense-packed Hindi franchise that began with Drishyam in 2015 and continued with Drishyam 2 in 2022. Unlike a direct remake of the Mohanlal-led Malayalam series, Drishyam: The Conclusion charts its own narrative path, bringing cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar’s long-running cat-and-mouse battle with the police to a final reckoning.

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Alongside Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar, the thriller boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Adding fresh intensity to the final chapter, Jaideep Ahlawat steps in as crime branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Prakash Raj features in a pivotal role as an advocate.